 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Correa
Twins hit hard reset with 9 pre-deadline trades, happy with haul yet still high on for-sale club
CANADA-TORONTO-TENNIS-NATIONAL BANK OPEN-MEN'S SINGLES
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advances in Toronto in the National Bank Open
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 5
Coco Gauff overcomes 14 more double-faults to advance in Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Correa
Twins hit hard reset with 9 pre-deadline trades, happy with haul yet still high on for-sale club
CANADA-TORONTO-TENNIS-NATIONAL BANK OPEN-MEN'S SINGLES
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advances in Toronto in the National Bank Open
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 5
Coco Gauff overcomes 14 more double-faults to advance in Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How many ACC teams will qualify for the CFP?

August 1, 2025 11:16 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell share their expertise on the over/under for how many ACC teams are projected to reach the College Football Playoff for the upcoming season.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_fsufutures_250801.jpg
02:07
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
qbuclafootball.jpg
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
nbc_cfb_big10_orelanningintv2_250730.jpg
10:07
Oregon’s Lanning: Big Ten is CFB’s best conference
nbc_cfb_big10_osudownsintv_250730.jpg
04:10
Downs embraces leadership role at Ohio State
nbc_cfb_big10_osudayintv_250730.jpg
06:03
Day: Buckeyes must ‘focus on right now’
nbc_roto_miamifutures_250730.jpg
02:15
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
nbc_roto_clemsonfutures_250730.jpg
02:06
Clemson ‘a good bet’ to go over wins this season
nbc_bte_cfbaccchamp_250728.jpg
02:14
Clemson among best bets to win ACC Championship
nbc_rtf_tonypetitti_250725.jpg
09:06
Unpacking Petitti’s comments on CFP format
NicoRTF.jpg
05:54
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
nbc_rtf_illinois_250725.jpg
03:38
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
nbc_bte_bigtencfpteams_250723.jpg
02:15
How many Big Ten teams will make the CFP?
mpx_new.jpg
02:13
Target Penn State’s win total, fade title odds
nbc_bte_ohiost_250722.jpg
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
IndianaBettingClip.jpg
01:55
Why is Indiana football expected to regress?
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
01:52
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
nbc_rtf_bigtencoy_250710.jpg
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
02:00
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
07:35
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_dps_louisriddick_250801.jpg
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
oly_sww200br_worlds_underwater_katedouglass_250801.jpg
02:27
Underwater Cam: Douglass 200m breast world title
oly_sww200br_worlds_MC_katedouglass_250801.jpg
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
oly_swm4x200f_worlds_greatbritain_250801.jpg
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
nbc_dps_mclaurintraderequest_250801.jpg
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
02:08
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
07:44
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
11:10
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
nbc_pft_tombrady_250801.jpg
09:51
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250801.jpg
02:59
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two
oly_sww200br_worlds_katedouglass_250801.jpg
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
nbc_pft_musburger_250801.jpg
14:09
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices
oly_swm200bk_worlds_hubertkos_250801.jpg
07:14
Kos follows up Olympic gold with world title
nbc_pft_treylance_250801.jpg
05:06
Lance ‘passed the eyeball test’ in HOF game
oly_swm200br_worlds_qinhaiyang_250801.jpg
08:37
Qin collects second gold at worlds in 200m breast
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250801.jpg
11:25
Cowboys must call Parsons’ agent to finalize deal
nbc_pft_guaranteeddeals_250801.jpg
11:27
What NFLPA needs out of their next leader
oly_sww200bk_worlds_clairecurzan_250801.jpg
07:21
Curzan, Smith qualify for worlds 200m back final
oly_sww100f_worlds_marritsteenbergen__250801.jpg
08:00
Steenberben wins 100m free over O’Callaghan, Huske
wnba_mpx.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
nbc_snf_lacdetlitesv3_250731.jpg
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
nbc_snf_hutchinsonint_250731.jpg
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
nbc_snf_lanceint_250731.jpg
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
nbc_snf_hofintcomps_250731.jpg
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
hurts.jpg
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
nbc_snf_laclancetd_250731.jpg
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton