 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Oregon tops Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia drops out of the bracket
NHL: Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins
Capitals send picks to Penguins for center Lars Eller, who won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018
Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson returns to wrestling after NFL bid

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_pennstate_johnsoncomp_241112.jpg
HLs: Johnson scores 20 points on 8 shots for PSU
nbc_cbb_sfupsu_highlight_241112.jpg
Highlights: Penn State routs Saint Francis
nbc_pl_arneslotv3_241112.jpg
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Oregon tops Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia drops out of the bracket
NHL: Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins
Capitals send picks to Penguins for center Lars Eller, who won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018
Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson returns to wrestling after NFL bid

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_pennstate_johnsoncomp_241112.jpg
HLs: Johnson scores 20 points on 8 shots for PSU
nbc_cbb_sfupsu_highlight_241112.jpg
Highlights: Penn State routs Saint Francis
nbc_pl_arneslotv3_241112.jpg
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Georgia currently first out in latest CFP ranking

November 13, 2024 12:14 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry react to the latest College Football Playoff ranking, including the Georgia Bulldogs currently sitting outside of the tournament.