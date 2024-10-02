 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees
Andy Haines
Pirates fire hitting coach Andy Haines, bullpen coach Justin Meccage after last-place finish
hubbardsplits.png
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 5: Nico Collins WR1 overall

Top Clips

rachaadwhite.jpg
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_iowaosupreview_241002.jpg
Ohio State getting a ‘real test’ vs. Iowa
miller_moss.jpg
USC has been ‘most impressive’ new team in Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees
Andy Haines
Pirates fire hitting coach Andy Haines, bullpen coach Justin Meccage after last-place finish
hubbardsplits.png
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 5: Nico Collins WR1 overall

Top Clips

rachaadwhite.jpg
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_iowaosupreview_241002.jpg
Ohio State getting a ‘real test’ vs. Iowa
miller_moss.jpg
USC has been ‘most impressive’ new team in Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Can UNLV continue unlikely CFP bid vs. Syracuse?

October 2, 2024 10:01 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry are excited to see an encore of Hajj-Malik Williams and undefeated UNLV when they host Syracuse in Week 6.