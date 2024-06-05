 Skip navigation
Top News

Golfer Arnold Palmer Accepting US Open Trophy
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications and this year at Pinehurst No. 2
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Ingrid Lindblad honored with Juli Inkster Award, $50,000 from Workday
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Qualifying
Kyle Busch crashes during Indy tire test

Top Clips

nbc_ten_mensfrenchsfpreview_240604.jpg
French Open ‘war of attrition’ to benefit Ruud?
nbc_ten_tsialcv2_240604.jpg
Highlights: Alcaraz takes down Tsitsipas
nbc_ten_womensfrenchsfpreview_240604.jpg
Swiatek on another level ahead of FO semi v. Gauff

Watch Now

Dunn slips back post for USWNT goal

June 4, 2024 08:24 PM
Crystal Dunn snuck behind the defense as Jenna Nighswonger's cross passed the goal and scored to give the USWNT a 1-0 lead over South Korea.