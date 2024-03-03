Tomac 'frustrated' with second place at Daytona

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 Tokyo Marathon Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Jett Lawrence becomes first rider to beat Eli Tomac at Daytona in six years
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Vialle, J. Lawrence win SX Round 8
Jett ‘stood on business’ to win Daytona 450 main
Vialle wins first career SX main event at Daytona
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 Tokyo Marathon Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Jett Lawrence becomes first rider to beat Eli Tomac at Daytona in six years
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Vialle, J. Lawrence win SX Round 8
Jett ‘stood on business’ to win Daytona 450 main
Vialle wins first career SX main event at Daytona
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Tomac 'frustrated' with second place at Daytona
March 2, 2024 10:11 PM
Eli Tomac felt his bike was fine despite a smoking clutch and says he needs to "take more risks" after finishing in second place in the 450 main at Daytona Beach.
Close Ad