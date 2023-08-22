Does Allgeier have 'standalone value' for Falcons?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Late-Round Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Team’s Upside in 2023
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
2023 Fantasy Football DST Draft Strategy
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Simone Biles’ next comeback opportunity: break a 90-year-old gymnastics record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Flowers flexes ‘special qualities’ vs. Commanders
Jones, O’Brien ‘on same page and building trust’
Howell ‘phenomenal’ vs. Ravens in preseason Week 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Late-Round Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Team’s Upside in 2023
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
2023 Fantasy Football DST Draft Strategy
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Simone Biles’ next comeback opportunity: break a 90-year-old gymnastics record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Flowers flexes ‘special qualities’ vs. Commanders
Jones, O’Brien ‘on same page and building trust’
Howell ‘phenomenal’ vs. Ravens in preseason Week 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Draft Guide
Buy today and save 20% plus get a $10 Fanatics gift card. Use promo code CHAMP23 at checkout
Close
Watch Now
Does Allgeier have 'standalone value' for Falcons?
August 22, 2023 07:50 AM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the "zero-value running backs" in fantasy ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
Close Ad