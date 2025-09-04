 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
NCAA Football: Rate Bowl-Rutgers at Kansas State
How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Rutgers: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 2 matchup
SMX 2024 Rd 01 zMax Track w Tower.JPG
SuperMotocross at zMax Dragway 2025, Round 1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250904.jpg
Shakir a top-24 WR play in Week 1 against Ravens
nbc_roto_joshdowns_250904.jpg
Downs off injury report, flex option for Week 1
nbc_roto_alvinkamara_250904.jpg
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mims Jr. an 'underrated' Week 1 flex play vs. TEN

September 4, 2025 05:15 PM
Denny Carter unpacks why Marvin Mims Jr. being projected as a full-time starting WR for the Denver Broncos makes him a solid flex play in Week 1 fantasy lineups.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_alvinkamara_250904.jpg
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
nbc_roto_jennings_250903.jpg
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
nbc_roto_diggs_250903.jpg
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
nbc_roto_kincaid_250903.jpg
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250902.jpg
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250902.jpg
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
01:32
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_devonachane_250828.jpg
01:21
Achane’s injury throws Dolphins backfield in flux
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250827.jpg
01:33
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
nbc_roto_spencerrattler_250827.jpg
01:19
Rattler starting is fantasy ‘best-case scenario’
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
01:18
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’
nbc_roto_travisetienne_250825.jpg
01:28
Jags exploring trades for Bigsby, Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_jaylenwright_250825.jpg
01:19
Wright’s injury could open things up for Gordon
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250825.jpg
01:14
Jennings’ health, contract should give pause
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
nbc_roto_robinson49ers_250822.jpg
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
nbc_roto_demarcusrobinson_250821.jpg
01:21
SF pass-catchers sparse after Robinson suspension
nbc_roto_godwin_250821.jpg
01:41
How Godwin’s PUP return impacts Bucs’ WR room
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
01:18
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
01:14
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_achane_250820.jpg
01:10
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_roto_danieljonescolts_250819.jpg
01:27
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
01:18
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250818.jpg
01:22
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
nbc_ffhh_rd2mockdraft_250815.jpg
10:47
Could Taylor be a Round 2 league winner?
nbc_ffhh_draftround3_250815.jpg
04:06
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250904.jpg
01:09
Shakir a top-24 WR play in Week 1 against Ravens
nbc_roto_joshdowns_250904.jpg
01:02
Downs off injury report, flex option for Week 1
nbc_golf_walkerpreview_250904.jpg
02:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250904.jpg
02:11
Target Brown, Barkley in prop market vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbs_250904.jpg
07:11
Why Mayfield, Lawrence lead Week 1 QB love list
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250904.jpg
05:09
Low Week 1 totals, matchups hinder Wilson, Ridley
nbc_ffhh_lovecatchers_v2_250904.jpg
11:17
Expect ‘huge’ games from London, Worthy in Week 1
nbc_roto_texansrams_250904.jpg
02:34
Texans, Rams under is a strong bet in Week 1
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_250904.jpg
01:59
Bet Seahawks to win outright vs. 49ers in Week 1
nbc_roto_raiderspatriotsv2_250904.jpg
01:44
Raiders, Pats over ‘one of the favorite totals’
nbc_rtf_oregonoks_250904.jpg
05:39
NIL comments add fuel to Oklahoma State vs. Oregon
nbc_dlb_berryintvv2_250904.jpg
14:08
The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250904.jpg
07:00
How will Underwood handle first big game vs. OU?
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_250904.jpg
07:27
Week 1 ‘uncertainty’ around Chubb, Croskey-Merritt
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_250904.jpg
15:22
Matchups favor McCaffrey, Conner in Week 1 fantasy
nbc_rtf_lsudefense_250904.jpg
07:09
Why LSU shouldn’t be ahead of OSU after Week 1
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
rory_dp_world.jpg
12:00
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_dlb_markcubantalk_250904.jpg
03:43
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250905.jpg
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’
nbc_rtf_iowaiowastate_250904.jpg
02:41
Can Iowa’s offense show improvement v. Iowa State?
RTFUnderdogsWeek2.jpg
03:33
WKU, Charlotte lead CFB Week 2 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_dukeillinois_250904.jpg
03:43
Illinois visits Duke for ‘intriguing’ matchup
nbc_rtf_belichickdisaster_250904.jpg
05:11
Belichick and UNC fall flat in ‘disaster’ vs. TCU
BeckNDReax.jpg
04:07
Miami makes ‘statement’ vs. Notre Dame in Week 1
nbc_rtf_bamadeboer_250904.jpg
04:48
Alabama’s effort under DeBoer is ‘alarming’
nbc_roto_lionspackersV2_250904.jpg
01:46
Lions an attractive underdog vs. Packers
nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears