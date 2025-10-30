How will LV use TE Bowers upon return from injury?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Former Central Michigan staff members receive punishments for their roles in sign-stealing scandal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Cheryl Reeve headline 2026 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Defensive Lineman Julian Walker Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Former Central Michigan staff members receive punishments for their roles in sign-stealing scandal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Cheryl Reeve headline 2026 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Defensive Lineman Julian Walker Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
How will LV use TE Bowers upon return from injury?
October 30, 2025 04:00 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers' return from a knee injury and how the Raiders will re-insert him into the offense.
Related Videos
01:20
‘Pretty confident’ Lamar will be back vs. Dolphins
01:31
Pacheco injury may result in more chances for Hunt
01:20
Daniels expected to practice ahead of Week 9
01:36
Don’t get ‘too excited’ about Love’s Week 8 output
01:41
Bills star RB Cook has been ‘extremely efficient’
01:25
Jones ‘a committee back with negative game script’
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
01:49
Ideal fantasy fits for Meyers: ATL, PIT, BUF
01:03
Wentz starting in Week 8 is good news for fantasy
01:13
Texans WR corps could be a ‘mess’ if Collins sits
01:17
Approach Commanders with ‘caution’ in fantasy
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
01:31
Jets star WR Wilson to miss time with knee injury
01:25
Bears RB Swift ‘can survive negative game script’
01:37
Falcons WR London ‘could be elite’ going forward
01:35
Falcons RB Robinson’s early success ‘sustainable’
Latest Clips
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom
03:37
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
02:17
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
02:04
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
04:43
Can Heat hand Wembanyama, Spurs their first loss?
02:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Raiders
04:19
NFL Week 9 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
09:55
NBA coaches on hot seat: Mosley, Rajakovic, Green
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
02:11
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Rams
04:13
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Steelers
02:01
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
03:46
Nix headlines QB hate list facing HOU defense
05:10
Herbert among QBs with good matchups in Week 9
05:22
Meyers, Doubs, Sutton on WR hate list in week 9
03:02
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
03:10
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
08:50
Expect Jefferson to get targets with McCarthy back
02:10
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
13:11
Henry on the RB love list with Jackson returning
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
03:02
Beecham ‘somewhat disappointed’ with Mobley so far
03:50
NFL Week 9 preview: Falcons vs. Patriots
02:05
Can Bulls stay hot after starting season 4-0?
02:46
Beecham: ‘Don’t talk trash’ to Pistons’ Harris
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue