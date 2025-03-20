 Skip navigation
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round One
Seeking redemption from last year, Keith Mitchell one of five Valspar co-leaders
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Cleveland
New Mexico vs Marquette Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
TOUR Championship - Previews
Good Good Golf announces $45 million fundraising, including from Peyton Manning

nbc_golf_andrechiintv_250320.jpg
Inspiring qualifier Chi feeling support at Valspar
nbc_golf_spiethandthomas_250320.jpg
Ball striking, conditions hurt Spieth, JT in Rd. 1
higgs_site.jpg
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey

Titans should 'stand pat' with QB Ward at No. 1

March 20, 2025 04:46 PM
The Rotoworld Football Show discuss why the Titans should be "committed" to drafting QB Cam Ward due to "positional scarcity" and ponder if his style of play makes him generational.