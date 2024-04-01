 Skip navigation
Top News

Caitlin Clark
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for women’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight
Porsche Endurance Challenge - USAC cropped.jpg
USAC announces four-race Porsche Endurance Challenge North America schedule for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_houston_240401.jpg
Highlights: Best shots from Houston Open
nbc_gc_heckintrv_240401.jpg
Heck prepared for Augusta National Women’s Amateur
nbc_gt_bethannhit_240401.jpg
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?

Watch Now

Bhatia discusses his journey on PGA Tour

April 1, 2024 04:44 PM
Akshay Bhatia joins Golf Central to discuss the upcoming Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals, adjusting to the highs and lows of the PGA Tour and more.
nbc_gc_heckintrv_240401.jpg
9:34
Heck prepared for Augusta National Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_gc_tostiaon_240331.jpg
4:13
Tosti ‘a breath of fresh air’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_texaschildrenshl_240331.jpg
5:10
Highlight: Jaeger holds strong to win Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scottiemiss_240331.jpg
6:10
Scheffler struggles from 5-10 feet at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_jaegerwin_240331.jpg
5:38
Rhythm helps Jaeger to long-awaited PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gc_nellykorda_240331.jpg
1:54
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
nbc_golf_gc_deaconintv_240330__617198.jpg
8:10
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti
nbc_golf_gc_tostifinau_240330.jpg
9:11
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlites_240330.jpg
3:57
HLs: Scheffler’s Round 3 at Houston Open
nbc_golf_penske_240330.jpg
1:28
Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back
