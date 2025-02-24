Watch Now
Cognizant Classic could be coronation for Clanton
Golf Central discusses how Luke Clanton could earn a PGA Tour card by making the cut at the Cognizant Classic, and they also weigh in on why Justin Hastings has their attention.
Up Next
Terrific depth defines Stanford, FSU women’s golf
Terrific depth defines Stanford, FSU women's golf
Golf Central details the latest on the Stanford and Florida State women's golf squads, including why the Cardinals boast one of their "deepest" groups and how the Seminoles pose challenges with their one-two punch.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of action from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Aldrich Potgieter talks about his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Golf Central crew assesses whether he will be prepared to battle in the final round.
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
The Golf Central crew reacts to highlights from PGA Tour rookie Aldrich Potgieter's 62-stroke second round that vaulted him to the top of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld leaderboard.
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Rex Hoggard reports on the meeting between President Trump, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it means for golf's reunification and next steps.
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing 'stress'
Damon Hack reports a 'sense of anxiety' among some PGA Tour pros at the Mexico Open awaiting news of a potential PGA Tour-LIV merger and what it could mean for their pathways to stay in the competition.
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
The Golf Central crew reacts to the news of representatives from the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's PIF meeting at the White House and analyze how soon a deal could realistically be finalized.
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Ahead of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Damon Hack catches up with Jake Knapp, whose first career PGA Tour win came in the same event last year.
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
LPGA won't name new commissioner for 'a while'
Tom Abbott joins Golf Central to preview the Honda LPGA Thailand and explain where things stand with the Tour's commissioner search before discussing golf's larger pace of play debate and Lydia Ko's stardom.