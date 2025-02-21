 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Event
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor meet Thursday with President Trump at White House
Chase_Sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines for Round 7 at Arlington: Sexton, Webb favored
nbc_golf_mexicoopenrd1hls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250220.jpg
Who has the edge at Arlington: Sexton or Webb?
nbc_moto_smxijettint_250220.jpg
Jett: One week post-surgery has felt like a month

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump

February 20, 2025 07:48 PM
Rex Hoggard reports on the meeting between President Trump, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it means for golf's reunification and next steps.
nbc_golf_mexicoopenhit_250220.jpg
8:54
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
nbc_golf_whitehousemeeting_250220.jpg
8:38
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
nbc_golf_knapp_250219.jpg
2:35
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
commish.jpg
7:28
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
nbc_golf_gcjustinleonardintv_250218.jpg
7:23
Leonard ‘on right track’ after Chubb Classic win
nbc_golf_gcmexicoopen_250218.jpg
7:37
Bhatia focused on ‘being smart’ at Mexico Open
tiger_new_mpx.jpg
4:38
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
2:03
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
2:07
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
nbc_golf_ludvidintv_250216.jpg
3:38
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win
