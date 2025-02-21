Watch Now
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Rex Hoggard reports on the meeting between President Trump, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it means for golf's reunification and next steps.
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
Damon Hack reports a 'sense of anxiety' among some PGA Tour pros at the Mexico Open awaiting news of a potential PGA Tour-LIV merger and what it could mean for their pathways to stay in the competition.
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
The Golf Central crew reacts to the news of representatives from the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's PIF meeting at the White House and analyze how soon a deal could realistically be finalized.
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Ahead of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Damon Hack catches up with Jake Knapp, whose first career PGA Tour win came in the same event last year.
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
Tom Abbott joins Golf Central to preview the Honda LPGA Thailand and explain where things stand with the Tour's commissioner search before discussing golf's larger pace of play debate and Lydia Ko's stardom.
Leonard ‘on right track’ after Chubb Classic win
Justin Leonard reflects on his first PGA Tour Champions win and why he enjoyed playing a stress-free 18th hole before looking ahead to the Ryder Cup.
Bhatia focused on ‘being smart’ at Mexico Open
Akshay Bhatia, Jackson Suber and others join Damon Hack to discuss what to expect at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld before the Golf Central crew explains why this is such a pivotal stop on the PGA Tour.
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Though he didn't play in the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods stopped by the CBS Sports booth on Sunday at Torrey Pines to reflect on the passing of his mother, his return timeline, the looming PIF deal, and more.
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
Golf Central presents final-round highlights of the Chubb Classic won by Justin Leonard, his first PGA Tour Champions victory.
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
Scottie Scheffler assesses his final round at the Genesis Invitational and discusses his 2025 progress after coming up short at the tournament.