Top News

OLYMPICS: APR 20 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials
Helen Maroulis makes record third Olympic team; David Taylor, Adeline Gray dethroned
nbc_imsa_winnerintrvw_240420.jpg
IMSA Long Beach results: Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac wins without changing tires
nbc_indy_rosenqvist_240420.jpg
IndyCar Long Beach starting lineup: First pole position for Meyer Shank Racing as Rosenqvist nips Power

Top Clips

nbc_sx_vialle_240420.jpg
Vialle emphasizes focus for Rd. 14 podium finish
nbc_sx_hampshire250_240420.jpg
Hampshire victorious in 250 East-West showdown
oly_wrw57_olytrials_240420.jpg
Maroulis tops Winchester for US wrestling history

Former GC host Sparks passes away at age 50

April 20, 2024 08:40 PM
Stephanie Sparks, former golfer and co-host of Golf Channel's "Big Break," has passed away at the age of 50.
nbc_golf_gc_champandcelebs_240419.jpg
2:01
Bjørn, Fish lead at Invited Celebrity Classic
nbc_golf_gc_korda_240419.jpg
5:24
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
2:51
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
3:28
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerkorda_240418.jpg
7:59
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
nbc_golf_gc_lpgamatchplaysemilites_240406.jpg
2:10
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
nbc_golf_gc_valeroround3litesstudio_240406.jpg
3:16
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
nbc_golf_penske_240406.jpg
1:34
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
nbc_gc_lgpamatchupbreakdown_240405.jpg
2:37
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
nbc_gc_mcilroyintrv_240405.jpg
1:04
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
