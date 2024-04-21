Watch Now
Former GC host Sparks passes away at age 50
Stephanie Sparks, former golfer and co-host of Golf Channel's "Big Break," has passed away at the age of 50.
Bjørn, Fish lead at Invited Celebrity Classic
The Golf Central crew checks in on the pros and celebrities in action at the Invited Celebrity Classic.
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
Nelly Korda explains how she came to the mindset that has her in the running for a fifth-straight win, and the Golf Central crew explains what they've seen from Korda at the Chevron Championship.
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
Scottie Scheffler had a "ho-hum" Round 2 of the RBC Heritage on Friday, posting a bogey-free round for a 6-under 65. Watch some of his best shots of the day.
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's performance in Round 1 of the RBC Heritage and McIlroy talks about the process he's going through to improve his game.
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
The Golf Central crew discuss Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler dominating the LPGA and PGA Tour, respectively, at the same time -- and how much their dominance motivates each other.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinal round of the LPGA T-Moblie Match Play.
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
Golf Central shares highlights from the 2024 Valero Texas Open as Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy have separated themselves entering the final round of play.
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
Hideki Matsuyama cards a 6-under round at the Valero Texas Open, showing confidence on the golf course as he continues to climb the leaderboard ahead of the final round.
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
Golf Central breaks down the T-Mobile Match Play Quarterfinal matchups and discuss who they believe have the advantage in their respective battles.