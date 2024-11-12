 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele

November 12, 2024 06:39 PM
The Athletic's Gabby Herzig joins Golf Central to give her career major predictions on some of the top golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_championschat_241111.jpg
4:37
Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schwabfinalrd_241110.jpg
7:59
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241110.jpg
7:53
Waring secures ‘career-changing’ win in Abu Dhabi
Now Playing
nbc_golf_charlesschwab_241109.jpg
3:42
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_glf_dubaipregamehls_241109.jpg
10:41
Rory faces uphill battle in Abu Dhabi Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachampions_241108.jpg
4:21
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_gc_rory_241108.jpg
4:06
McIlroy has tough finish to Day 2 in Abu Dhabi
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwooddpwthls_241107.jpg
7:02
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydpwtswingchange_241107.jpg
6:35
Analyzing Rory’s Abu Dhabi showing, swing changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_vanrooyenintv_241107.jpg
0:56
Van Rooyen cards 68 at windy World Wide Technology
Now Playing