 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Four
Going for fourth straight LPGA win, Nelly Korda faces Leona Maguire in T-Mobile Match Play finals
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Valero Texas Open: Final-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgamatchplaysemilites_240406.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
nbc_nas_redflag_240406.jpg
Stack up on Stage 2 restart collects multiple cars
nbc_horse_santaanitarecap_240406.jpg
2024 Santa Anita Derby full race recap, analysis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Four
Going for fourth straight LPGA win, Nelly Korda faces Leona Maguire in T-Mobile Match Play finals
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Valero Texas Open: Final-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgamatchplaysemilites_240406.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
nbc_nas_redflag_240406.jpg
Stack up on Stage 2 restart collects multiple cars
nbc_horse_santaanitarecap_240406.jpg
2024 Santa Anita Derby full race recap, analysis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio

April 6, 2024 09:19 PM
Golf Central shares highlights from the 2024 Valero Texas Open as Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy have separated themselves entering the final round of play.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_lpgamatchplaysemilites_240406.jpg
2:10
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240406.jpg
1:34
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lgpamatchupbreakdown_240405.jpg
2:37
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroyintrv_240405.jpg
1:04
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethseg_240404.jpg
4:08
Spieth recaps ‘frustrating’ Round 1 at Valero
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryseg_240404.jpg
5:53
McIlroy off to ‘great start’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
4:23
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Now Playing
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240403.jpg
4:31
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bhatiaintrv_240401.jpg
12:26
Bhatia discusses his journey on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_gc_heckintrv_240401.jpg
9:34
Heck prepared for Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Now Playing