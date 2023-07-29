 Skip navigation
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Romano_USA.jpg
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension

nbc_golf_penske_230729.jpg
Hodges thrives on 3M Open moving day
nbc_nas_hill_230729.jpg
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
nbc_nas_herbst_230729.jpg
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Romano_USA.jpg
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension

nbc_golf_penske_230729.jpg
Hodges thrives on 3M Open moving day
nbc_nas_hill_230729.jpg
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
nbc_nas_herbst_230729.jpg
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hodges 'not going to change anything' in final day

July 29, 2023 06:46 PM
Amy Rogers talks with Lee Hodges about his third-round performance at the 3M Open and his game plan heading into the final round.