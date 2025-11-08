Rai's swing, accuracy have shades of Peete

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG
Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Dominant Sakamoto defends title in final NHK Trophy, books spot in Grand Prix Final
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Penn State at Ohio State
College Football Week 11 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Indiana vs Penn State, Oregon vs Iowa, Ohio State, More!

Top Clips

nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251108.jpg
Brobbey nets Sunderland’s 94th-minute equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG
Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Dominant Sakamoto defends title in final NHK Trophy, books spot in Grand Prix Final
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Penn State at Ohio State
College Football Week 11 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Indiana vs Penn State, Oregon vs Iowa, Ohio State, More!

Top Clips

nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251108.jpg
Brobbey nets Sunderland’s 94th-minute equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rai's swing, accuracy have shades of Peete

November 8, 2025 03:07 PM
Brandel Chamblee explains how Aaron Rai's swings and accuracy-focused play style remind him heavily of the legendary Calvin Peete.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
fleetwood_071125.jpg
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
nbc_golf_roryfleetwoodlowry_251106.jpg
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtablev2_251105.jpg
10:26
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
nbc_golf_joshcarpenter_251105.jpg
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
nbc_golf_kirahitdeskreax_251105.jpg
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
nbc_golf_rorypresserreax_251105.jpg
11:11
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanintv_251029.jpg
09:44
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
nbc_golf_gcpod_tourcutthroat_251029.jpg
08:24
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
nbc_golf_gc_brentlyeastlakerd2reax_251029.jpg
08:10
Key storylines from second round of East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gt_tigerrecordwin_251028.jpg
04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_golf_gc_tsengwinreax_251027.jpg
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept3_251027.jpg
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_251027.jpg
03:36
Will NBA gambling scandal impact sport of golf?
nbc_golf_gunbergholeout_251026.jpg
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
nbc_golf_brennansoundreaxv3_251025.jpg
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
nbc_golf_penske_251025.jpg
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
nbc_golf_gc_goodgoodchampsv2_251022.jpg
04:15
Good Good CEO excited for sponsored PGA Tour event

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
01:51
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251108.jpg
01:27
Brobbey nets Sunderland’s 94th-minute equalizer
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251108.jpg
01:57
Trossard drills Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251108.jpg
01:07
Saka smashes Arsenal level with Sunderland
nbc_rugby_scovnz_251107.jpg
15:19
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 25, SCO 17
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251108.jpg
01:31
Ballard rockets Sunderland in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_whubur_251108.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_eveful_251108.jpg
07:53
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251108.jpg
01:57
Everton ‘didn’t take their foot off the gas’
nbc_pl_burgoal2_251108.jpg
01:48
Cullen gives Burnley late hope against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal3_251108.jpg
01:23
Walker-Peters taps in West Ham’s third v. Burnley
nbc_pl_evegoaltwo_251108.jpg
01:10
Keane doubles Everton’s lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_251108.jpg
01:26
Soucek stuns Burnley to give West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_evegoalone_251108__003654.jpg
01:48
Gueye blasts Everton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251108.jpg
01:29
Wilson’s header brings West Ham level with Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251108.jpg
01:32
Flemming’s header gives Burnley lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_amorimreaxv2_251108.jpg
03:17
Amorim: Man United needed ‘more bravery’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totmun_251108.jpg
09:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man United Matchweek 11
nbc_nas_bestfinishes_251108.jpg
15:25
Best finishes of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season
nbc_pl_mungoal2_251108.jpg
01:19
De Ligt snatches 96th-minute equalizer for Man Utd
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251108.jpg
01:46
Richarlison lifts Spurs 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251108.jpg
01:09
Tel equalizes for Spurs against Manchester United
nbc_pl_mungoal1_251108.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo heads Manchester United in front of Spurs
nbc_nba_okcvssac_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunder rout the Kings
nbc_nba_gswvsden_251107.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets beat Curry-less Warriors
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
07:05
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
nbc_nba_mavsandgrizzlies_251107.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies coast to Cup win vs. Mavs
nbc_nba_spursandrockets_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Spurs ground the Rockets in Cup action
nbc_cbb_umassuconnhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:26
Highlights: No. 4 UConn dismantles UMass Lowell
nbc_cbb_puroakhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:44
Highlights: No. 1 Purdue holds off Oakland