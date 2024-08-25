Watch Now
Bradley 'felt in control' at the BMW final round
Keegan Bradley talks to the Golf Central crew after winning the BMW Championship and how he navigated the final round.
Up Next
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
The Golf Central crew recaps the fight to make the TOUR Championship at the BMW Championship and take a look at Scottie Scheffler suddenly having trouble heading into the season finale.
Highlights: ‘Colorado Chaos’ at the BMW, Round 3
Highlights: 'Colorado Chaos' at the BMW, Round 3
The Golf Central crew reacts to the 'wild' third round of the BMW Championship where no lead was safe and golfers pulled off some incredible shots while hitting some questionable ones.
Bradley proud of his ‘fight’ at BMW, Round 3
Bradley proud of his 'fight' at BMW, Round 3
Keegan Bradley talks about the up and down round he had in the third round of the BMW Championship and how he was able to end the day with the solo lead.
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
Xander Schauffele flew up the leaderboard at the BMW Championship with a 5-under Moving Day (presented by Penske), positioning himself to perhaps make the Player of the Year race a bit more interesting.
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
After Rory McIlroy showed some frustration by flinging his 3-wood into a pond at the BMW Championship on Friday, Golf Central wonders whether he needs a "reprieve" after putting so much on his own plate in 2024.
Who will make up the two Presidents Cup teams?
Who will make up the two Presidents Cup teams?
The Golf Central crew takes a look at who could make up the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams, with a few names on the bubble such as Taylor Pendrith, Nick Dunlap, Tony Finau and more.
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
The Golf Central crew breaks down the Round 1 play of Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship, including both players starting flat before finishing the round on a high note.
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
Keegan Bradley leads the BMW Championship, part of the FedExCup Playoffs, in Colorado after shooting 6-under in Round 1. The Golf Central crew analyzes how his game is particularly suited for elevation.
Nicklaus reflects on his most iconic golf memories
Nicklaus reflects on his most iconic golf memories
Jack Nicklaus retells the story of some of the most famous moments of his illustrious career and compares his swing to Scottie Scheffler's.