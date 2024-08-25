 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Nine U.S. players, eight European players qualify for Solheim Cup
The Ally Challenge - Final Round
Stewart Cink wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Ally Challenge
GOLF: AUG 25 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
2024 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout from the second FedExCup playoff event

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_240825.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Nine U.S. players, eight European players qualify for Solheim Cup
The Ally Challenge - Final Round
Stewart Cink wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Ally Challenge
GOLF: AUG 25 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
2024 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout from the second FedExCup playoff event

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_240825.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bradley 'felt in control' at the BMW final round

August 25, 2024 07:40 PM
Keegan Bradley talks to the Golf Central crew after winning the BMW Championship and how he navigated the final round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
3:51
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_coloradochaos_240824.jpg
5:34
Highlights: ‘Colorado Chaos’ at the BMW, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bradleysound_240824.jpg
2:02
Bradley proud of his ‘fight’ at BMW, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240824.jpg
1:18
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tourpressures_240823.jpg
7:32
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_prescuppreview_240823.jpg
5:00
Who will make up the two Presidents Cup teams?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiexanderV2_240822.jpg
5:13
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bradley_240822.jpg
7:46
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nicholsonintv_240822.jpg
15:34
Nicklaus reflects on his most iconic golf memories
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
6:14
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
Now Playing