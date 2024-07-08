 Skip navigation
GLF-RYDER CUP-EUROPE-USA
U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy questions: Why Keegan Bradley? Why not Tiger Woods?
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 9
Ryder Cup - Day Three Singles
In picking Keegan Bradley, U.S. Ryder Cup team chooses passion over politics

Montas rounding back into form for Reds
Twins’ Lee is worth rostering in Lewis’ absence
Wood’s early MLB success bodes well for future

GLF-RYDER CUP-EUROPE-USA
U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy questions: Why Keegan Bradley? Why not Tiger Woods?
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 9
Ryder Cup - Day Three Singles
In picking Keegan Bradley, U.S. Ryder Cup team chooses passion over politics

Montas rounding back into form for Reds
Twins’ Lee is worth rostering in Lewis’ absence
Wood’s early MLB success bodes well for future

Keegan Bradley named 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain

July 8, 2024 05:15 PM
Keegan Bradley is named the U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, becoming the youngest American skipper since Arnold Palmer in 1963.
2:07
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
3:54
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
1:24
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
1:02
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
1:00
Team USA earns 15th Arnold Palmer Cup win
1:41
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
2:02
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
5:40
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
6:01
Cole rebounds in Round 3 of John Deere Classic
4:45
Thompson maximized ‘a few good breaks’ in Round 3
