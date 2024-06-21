 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_sales_tondatwic_240620.jpg
IndyCar at Laguna Seca: How to watch on USA and Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship
Lexi Thompson leads KPMG Women’s PGA after best major round in two years
Travelers Championship - Round One
Travelers Championship: Updated tee times for second round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kpmground1_240620.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordahighlights_240620.jpg
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
oly24_swm50_trials_dresselssemi_v2.jpg
Dressel gets the best of Alexy in 50m free semi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_sales_tondatwic_240620.jpg
IndyCar at Laguna Seca: How to watch on USA and Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship
Lexi Thompson leads KPMG Women’s PGA after best major round in two years
Travelers Championship - Round One
Travelers Championship: Updated tee times for second round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kpmground1_240620.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordahighlights_240620.jpg
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
oly24_swm50_trials_dresselssemi_v2.jpg
Dressel gets the best of Alexy in 50m free semi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1

June 20, 2024 10:16 PM
Watch highlights from Lexi Thompson's opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in which some vintage ball-striking led to a 4-under 68 and a spot atop the leaderboard.
Up Next
nbc_golf_nellykordahighlights_240620.jpg
3:42
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiako_240619.jpg
16:37
Ko’s career plan ‘changes day by day’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompson_240619.jpg
6:27
Could Thompson mimic Brady and continue career?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sahaleebreakdown_240619.jpg
4:11
Analyzing challenges of Sahalee Country Club
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_240619.jpg
4:56
How Stackhouse, KPMG assist junior golf progress
Now Playing
nbc_golf_karalawsoninterview_240619.jpg
6:44
Lawson: Power of women in sports still growing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_justinrayinterview_240619.jpg
8:51
KPMG Women’s PGA contenders based on data
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordapresser_240619.jpg
1:53
Korda to ‘take positives’ from Meijer LPGA Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rextourmemo_240619.jpg
4:37
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
Now Playing
nbc_golf_paulknoppintv_240618.jpg
5:55
KPMG excited to be ‘catalyst for change’
Now Playing