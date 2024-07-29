 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF: JUL 28 PGA 3M Open
3M Open payout: What Jhonattan Vegas, rest of field earned at TPC Twin Cities
CPKC Women's Open - Final Round
Lauren Coughlin wins CPKC Women’s Open for 1st LPGA victory
GOLF: JUL 28 PGA 3M Open
Jhonattan Vegas wins 3M Open with closing birdie, his first victory in 7 years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_olygolf_240728__607505.jpg
Don’t overlook European golfers in Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_vegas_240728.jpg
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
nbc_golf_LGPACPKCfinalhl_240728.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4

Watch Now

Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open

July 28, 2024 09:43 PM
PGA Tour rookie Max Greyserman speaks to the media after putting on a show in the final round of the 3M Open. He birdied 6 of his last 9 holes to finish 2nd at 16-under 268, his career-best result on tour.
nbc_golf_gc_olygolf_240728__607505.jpg
Don’t overlook European golfers in Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_vegas_240728.jpg
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
nbc_golf_buckleypresser_240726.jpg
Buckley throws stake, hits ace in chaotic 3M Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_nesmithintvreax_240726.jpg
Two back, NeSmith focusing on strengths at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gc_pendrith_240726.jpg
Pendrith atop 3M Open’s ‘crowded leaderboard’
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
nbc_golf_olygolf_240726.jpg
Lowry: Bearing Ireland’s flag is a ‘huge honor’
nbc_golf_gc_sahithinterview_240725.jpg
Theegala focused on ‘tackling course’ at 3M open
