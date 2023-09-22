 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Anaheim 1 2023 track shot.JPG
Two new markets highlight 2024 SuperMotocross schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbcs_edge_osundpreview_230920.jpg
B1G Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 4
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_ncaa_gobig_ohiostate_230918.jpg
Friday at 4: Ohio State turning Notre Dame Stadium red a reality and a compliment, not an Irish failing

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_tnfrecap_230922.jpg
Are Purdy, San Francisco 49ers overhyped?
nbc_bfa_saquonrbs_230922.jpg
Barkley, Chubb injuries show RBs need protection
nbc_bfa_trevondiggs_230922.jpg
Diggs injury may not majorly impact Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Anaheim 1 2023 track shot.JPG
Two new markets highlight 2024 SuperMotocross schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbcs_edge_osundpreview_230920.jpg
B1G Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 4
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_ncaa_gobig_ohiostate_230918.jpg
Friday at 4: Ohio State turning Notre Dame Stadium red a reality and a compliment, not an Irish failing

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_tnfrecap_230922.jpg
Are Purdy, San Francisco 49ers overhyped?
nbc_bfa_saquonrbs_230922.jpg
Barkley, Chubb injuries show RBs need protection
nbc_bfa_trevondiggs_230922.jpg
Diggs injury may not majorly impact Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rookies play a big role on day one of Solheim Cup

September 22, 2023 03:15 PM
Cara Banks and Paige MacKenzie talk about the impact made by Solheim Cup rookies with the United States team getting four points from the debutants (3-1-2) to European's two points (1-2-2).
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_pettersenpresser_230922.jpg
7:16
Pettersen ‘immensely proud’ of European comeback
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_starkpedersenintv_230922.jpg
3:35
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_khangzhangintv_230922.jpg
3:44
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneerrydercupupdate_230918.jpg
3:49
Faldo likes Europe’s chances in Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_morikawa_230918.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_koepka_230918_v2.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Brooks Koepka
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpregame_solheimcuppreview_230917.jpg
7:59
Solheim Cup Preview: Europe no longer underdog
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneer_230913.jpg
9:40
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_oht_230913.jpg
4:33
How Jansa, First Tee serve South Dakota community
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneerupdate_230904.jpg
6:13
Europe boasts experienced depth for Ryder Cup
Now Playing