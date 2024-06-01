 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_ten_djokoviccarballesbaena_240530.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic outlasts Lorenzo Musetti in latest French Open finish in history
RBC Canadian Open
RBC Canadian Open tee times: Final round at Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Top Clips

nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_240601.jpg
Jett battles through leg injury at Hangtown
nbc_moto_sextonintv_240601.jpg
Sexton: Hangtown Moto 2 the ‘best ride of my life’
nbc_nas_xfinportlandlitesv2_240601.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open

June 1, 2024 07:26 PM
Rory McIlroy's "topsy-turvy" RBC Canadian Open continued on Saturday with a 5-under 65 on Moving Day, presented by Penske.
nbc_golf_gc_auburnteamintv_240529.jpg
6:41
Auburn golf ‘brought out the best in each other’
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardwin_240529.jpg
5:24
Auburn winning championship ‘doesn’t feel real’
nbc_golf_gc_canadianopenusopen_240528.jpg
2:23
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
nbc_golf_gc_auburnsemifinal_240528.jpg
3:40
Auburn, FSU set for ‘incredible’ championship
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardintv_240528.jpg
1:08
Auburn’s ‘job isn’t finished’ after semifinals win
nbc_golf_gc_ncaamensreact_240527.jpg
4:43
Tai wins ‘tough’ Men’s Golf Indiv. Championship
nbc_golf_gc_quarterfinals_240527.jpg
3:42
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
nbc_golf_gc_hiroshitaiintv_240527.jpg
2:18
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship
nbc_golf_gc_higgsmurray_240526.jpg
1:56
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
nbc_golf_gc_davisrileyintv_240526.jpg
1:24
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
