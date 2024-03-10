Watch Now
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
Golf Central shares highlights from Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including shots and moments from Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Will Zalatoris, among others.
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Rory McIlroy didn't have "any momentum" entering the back-nine, but turned his third round in the right direction on No. 10 to enter the hunt ahead of the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Todd Lewis explains why Wyndham Clark received no penalty from the Arnold Palmer Invitational rules committee after he appeared to touch his ball lying in the rough on the 18th hole.
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
The Golf Central crew reacts to Scottie Scheffler's performance during Round 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining what the co-leader must do to get the job done on Sunday.
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Smylie Kaufman's "Friday Happy Hour" at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational featured jokes, insights and insults with appearances from Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Scottie Scheffler spent time on the green after an improved putting day helped him tie for the Arnold Palmer Invitational lead on Friday. Golf Central breaks down the steps he's taking to improve that aspect of his game.
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Brian Harman joins Golf Central to break down his strong Round 2 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and discuss how he has been able to build on his 2023 success.
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
Brandel Chamblee explains the mechanics behind Scottie Scheffler's ball striking and Todd Lewis provides the latest on Scheffler's efforts to get better on the green.
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how he struggled with his putter at Bay Hill.
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
Hear from Viktor Hovland on trying to rebuild confidence during a slow start to the 2024 PGA Tour season and switching swing coaches again. Then, Golf Central argues Hovland's frequent changes may be hurting his game.