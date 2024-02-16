 Skip navigation
Top News

Round One of the Genesis Invitational
Tiger takes spotlight while Cantlay takes lead at Genesis Invitational
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick wins first Duel race, Jimmie Johnson locks into Daytona 500
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record

Top Clips

Watch Clark break NCAA record in opening 2 minutes
Clark efficient in record-breaking mission
Clark ‘grateful’ after record-breaking moment

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tiger's Genesis Round 1 'overall positive'

February 15, 2024
The Golf Central crew reviews Tiger Woods' opening round at The Genesis Invitational, calling it an "overall positive" day. Plus, hear from Tiger himself after his round.
4:40
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
6:21
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser
23:31
Tiger talks Riviera, PGA Tour, more before Genesis
2:05
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
5:31
McIlroy, Finau excited to be back at Riviera
7:24
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
4:39
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
1:36
Potgieter shoots 59 on KFT’s Astara Championship
6:22
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
6:04
Tiger’s unique rise to prominence set him apart
