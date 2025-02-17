 Skip navigation
IMG_5407.jpg
Florida State freshman, just days after burning redshirt, sizzles in debut
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Tiger Woods joins CBS booth to talk looming PIF deal, move to Torrey Pines and loss of mother

nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
nbc_golf_ludvidintv_250216.jpg
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
IMG_5407.jpg
Florida State freshman, just days after burning redshirt, sizzles in debut
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Tiger Woods joins CBS booth to talk looming PIF deal, move to Torrey Pines and loss of mother

nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
nbc_golf_ludvidintv_250216.jpg
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines

February 16, 2025 07:25 PM
Though he didn't play in the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods stopped by the CBS Sports booth on Sunday at Torrey Pines to reflect on the passing of his mother, his return timeline, the looming PIF deal, and more.
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
2:03
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
2:07
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
nbc_golf_ludvidintv_250216.jpg
3:38
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win
mav.jpg
2:11
McNealy gains ‘momentum’ as Genesis runner-up
movers.jpg
1:03
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
4:00
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
1:49
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts
nbc_golf_gc_lethl_250215.jpg
1:36
HLs: Thitikul wins PIF Saudi Ladies International
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
8:13
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
3:00
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis
