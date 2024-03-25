Watch Now
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
Walter and Shirley Wang join Golf Central to discuss how JM Eagle and Plastpro became sponsors of the LPGA Tour's LA Championship, explaining why the partnership is a "blessing."
Up Next
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
Steve Burkowski and Jim Gallagher Jr. discuss Cameron Young's runner-up performance at the Valspar Championship, explaining where he went wrong and what it must feel like to come up just short yet again.
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship
Peter Malnati had quite the range of emotions on Sunday, but he did enough in the big moments to leave the Valspar Championship with a long-awaited PGA Tour win.
Highlights: Malnati wins Valspar Championship
Highlights: Malnati wins Valspar Championship
Steve Burkowski and Jim Gallagher Jr. break down highlights from the final round of the Valspar Championship, where Peter Malnati earned his second career PGA Tour win.
Evaluating Thomas’ struggles at Valspar
Evaluating Thomas' struggles at Valspar
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' struggles and concentration during Round 3 at the Valspar Championship.
Mitchell ‘impressive’ at Valspar Championship
Mitchell 'impressive' at Valspar Championship
The Golf Central crew evaluates Keith Mitchell's performance through three rounds of the Valspar Championship, where he leads the field with one day of play remaining.
Confident Mitchell vaults atop Valspar leaderboard
Confident Mitchell vaults atop Valspar leaderboard
A confident Keith Mitchell made quite the move in the Valspar Championship on Saturday's Moving Day (presented by Penske), capping it off with a hole-out eagle on 18.
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Golf Central looks at Stewart Cink's strong performance in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship, while the veteran discusses changes to his game that have proven extremely effective.
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3
Thomas 'in a great place' going into Valspar Rd. 3
Justin Thomas looks at what went right and wrong in Round 2 at the 2024 Valspar Championship before the Golf Central crew analyzes his performance and what's ahead this weekend.
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Chandler Phillips says it was just "one of those days" battling difficult conditions in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship but finds himself in great position entering the weekend.