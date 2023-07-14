Watch Now
Colsaerts makes ace at Genesis Scottish Open
Forty-year-old Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts makes an impressive ace at the 14th hole during Round 2 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Glover reflects on stellar Round 1 at Barabsol
Lucas Glover details his impressive start at the 2023 Barbasol Championship and how his recent switch to a long putter has affected his game.
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Genesis Scottish Open.
McIlroy a ‘clear favorite’ at Open Championship
Rex Hoggard reports on Rory McIlroy ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open as he looks ahead to the 2023 Open Championship.
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
USGA CEO Mike Whan speaks with Andy Stevenson from the second U.S. Adaptive Open from Pinehurst No. 6 to highlight the positive atmosphere and meaning of the event.
PGA Tour-PIF subcommittee hearing analysis
Jodi Balsam joins Golf Today to discuss yesterday's subcommittee hearing between the PGA Tour and the PIF and what it could mean for the partnership moving forward.
Lynch: Golfers ‘suspicious’ of PGA Tour-LIV deal
Golf Today analyzes the reaction of players such as Xander Schauffele regarding the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.
Hoggard captures players’ reactions to PIF hearing
Players are still left with questions as Rex Hoggard captures Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, and Jordan Spieth's responses to the PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger from the Genesis Scottish Open.
Assessing player reactions to Senate hearing
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss the reactions he's been hearing from players after today's Senate hearing.
Sen. Blumenthal: ‘American people learned a lot’
Senator Richard Blumenthal tells Rich Lerner why he feels the PGA Tour-Saudi PIF Senate hearing "went well" and what he sees as the biggest questions moving forward that could put the proposed merger in jeopardy.
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
Michael Allen, managing director for Beacon Global Strategies, shares with Rich Lerner how the agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF could ultimately impact the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia.