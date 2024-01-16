 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurray_240116.jpg
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win

Watch Now

GC Pod: Will we see more fire from McIlroy?

January 16, 2024 01:12 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down Rory McIlroy's demeanor at the 2024 Dubai Invitational, questioning if he will "recapture the old swagger" he displayed in his younger days.
nbc_golf_gcpod_roryloss_240116.jpg
5:44
GC Pod: Will we see more fire from McIlroy?
nbc_golf_gt_roundtabledpwt_240115.jpg
7:05
Roundtable: What to make of McIlroy’s mistakes
nbc_gc_mcilroysound_240114.jpg
2:40
McIlroy: Sloppy mistakes expected in first week
nbc_gc_fleetwoodsound_240114.jpg
4:23
Fleetwood: ‘That winning feeling is amazing’
nbc_golf_dubaiinvrd_240114.jpg
8:14
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Invitational, Round 4
nbc_golf_rorydubai_240114.jpg
6:36
Highlights: McIlroy mistakes costly in Dubai finale
nbc_golf_dprd3studiohl_240113.jpg
2:51
Fleetwood, McIlroy battling at Dubai Invitational
nbc_golf_roryrd3hldubai_240113.jpg
9:50
McIlroy highlights: Dubai Invitational, Round 3
nbc_golf_roryrd2dubaihl_240112.jpg
10:59
McIlroy highlights: Dubai Invitational, Round 2
nbc_gc_keithpelley_240111.jpg
3:13
Timing of Pelley’s departure from DPWT ‘not great’
