Watch Now
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
Tommy Fleetwood got a 'remarkable break' during the third round of the 2025 DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club, hitting his second shot at the 18th hole into the trees before it bounced back onto the fairway.
Up Next
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
Tommy Fleetwood got a 'remarkable break' during the third round of the 2025 DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club, hitting his second shot at the 18th hole into the trees before it bounced back onto the fairway.
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
Watch Rory McIlroy's up-and-down second round at the DP World India Championship, where a late-round flourish helped him recover from an inconsistent day.
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
Tommy Fleetwood shares his thoughts after round 2 of the DP World Tour's India Championship with him leading by a stroke.
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
Watch top moments from round 2 of the DP World Tour's India Championship at Delhi Golf Course in New Delhi, India.
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
Watch best moments from the first round of the DP World Tour's India Championship at Delhi Golf Course in New Delhi, India.
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
Rory McIlroy reflected on his first round at the DP World Tour's India Championship, focusing on avoiding the rough and being less aggressive on approach shots.
DP World India Championship presents challenges
DP World India Championship presents challenges
Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, and other golfers preview the DP World India Championship and explain why this tournament is different than most.
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the DP World Tour's Open de España from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the DP World Tour's Open de España from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.