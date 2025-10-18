Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three
Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry chasing Keita Nakajima in final round of India Championship
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners a win from first World Series, beat Blue Jays behind Suárez’s grand slam for 3-2 ALCS lead
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 MLB Playoffs: Full postseason schedule, updated World Series odds, how to watch, rules
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfchepostgame_251018.jpg
Chelsea down Forest, Ange’s future in doubt
nbc_pl_chered1_251018.jpg
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251018.jpg
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three
Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry chasing Keita Nakajima in final round of India Championship
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners a win from first World Series, beat Blue Jays behind Suárez’s grand slam for 3-2 ALCS lead
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 MLB Playoffs: Full postseason schedule, updated World Series odds, how to watch, rules
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfchepostgame_251018.jpg
Chelsea down Forest, Ange’s future in doubt
nbc_pl_chered1_251018.jpg
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251018.jpg
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods

October 18, 2025 08:39 AM
Tommy Fleetwood got a 'remarkable break' during the third round of the 2025 DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club, hitting his second shot at the 18th hole into the trees before it bounced back onto the fairway.
Up Next
nbc_golf_fleetwoodtrees_251018.jpg
0:40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251017.jpg
2:55
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_251017.jpg
3:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwicrd2hls_251017.jpg
6:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
5:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
2:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpindia_251015.jpg
3:26
DP World India Championship presents challenges
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthl_251012.jpg
8:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_251011.jpg
6:52
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
4:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_golf_alfreddunhillrd2ehl_251003.jpg
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_macintyremurrayintvw_251003.jpg
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
nbc_golf_dpwtrd1_251002.jpg
07:06
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodint_251002.jpg
02:30
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links
nbc_golf_murrayandpepperall_251002.jpg
02:18
Murray, Pepperell banter at Alfred Dunhill Links
nbc_golf_hattonint_251002.jpg
01:48
Hatton ‘didn’t drink too much’ after Ryder Cup win
nbc_golf_fedexfr_250921.jpg
04:39
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_nfchepostgame_251018.jpg
02:15
Chelsea down Forest, Ange’s future in doubt
nbc_pl_chered1_251018.jpg
47
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251018.jpg
01:25
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251018.jpg
57
Neto fires Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251018.jpg
01:21
Acheampong heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_nba_pg_sacvlal_251017.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsgsw_251017.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_miavmem_251017.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
nbc_nba_pg_indvsan_251017.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Spurs
nbc_nba_pg_denvsokc_251017.jpg
02:05
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_pg_chavsnyk_251017.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pg_bknvstor_251017.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_phivmin_251017.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. 76ers
nbc_hcy_ndvsstlaw_251017.jpg
04:36
HLs: Notre Dame shuts out St. Lawrence
oly_swm100im_scasasusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:28
Casas breaks own 100m IM U.S. Open record
oly_sww100im_gwalshusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:12
Walsh sets 100m IM World Cup record at Westmont
oly_sww100br_kdouglasswin_251017.jpg
07:20
Douglass, Walsh go 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200bu_rsmithamrec_251017.jpg
07:26
Smith breaks US record in 200m fly at World Cup
nbc_nas_trucksdega_251017.jpg
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
nbc_roto_chasev2_251017.jpg
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco
nbc_golf_dominionenergyrd1_251017.jpg
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
nbc_roto_bregman_251017.jpg
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
nbc_roto_murray_251017.jpg
01:36
Cardinals’ Murray may miss Week 7 vs. Packers
nbc_roto_clementgimenez_251017.jpg
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
nbc_roto_kittle_251017(2).jpg
01:18
Kittle ‘fully plans’ to play on SNF
nbc_roto_rodgers_251017.jpg
01:25
Steelers’ Rodgers in QB2 mix for superflex leagues
nbc_roto_brewersoffense_251017.jpg
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
nbc_golf_jordanthomas_251017.jpg
04:11
Thomas helping children with prosthetic devices
beau_levito_france.jpg
05:45
Levito third after short program at GP France
nbc_ffhh_ontap_251017.jpg
04:44
Bucs’ Evans among lineup questions for NFL Week 7