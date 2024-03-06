 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
Ogilvie part of player-majority board for PGA Tour Enterprises
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Previews
Signature events have perks; time for the payoff
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
2024 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Chris Simms on Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and more

Top Clips

nbc_indy_stpetepreviewv2_240306.jpg
Top storylines ahead of 2024 IndyCar season opener
nbc_golf_pgaboardchange_240306.jpg
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
nbc_golf_dariusruckerfinalrd_240306.jpg
Highlights: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
Ogilvie part of player-majority board for PGA Tour Enterprises
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Previews
Signature events have perks; time for the payoff
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
2024 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Chris Simms on Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and more

Top Clips

nbc_indy_stpetepreviewv2_240306.jpg
Top storylines ahead of 2024 IndyCar season opener
nbc_golf_pgaboardchange_240306.jpg
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
nbc_golf_dariusruckerfinalrd_240306.jpg
Highlights: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Biggest loser' in golf right now is the fans

March 6, 2024 06:56 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss how "broken" the top level of golf is due to the divide between PGA Tour and LIV Golf players.
Up Next
nbc_golf_unsustainablelandscape_240306.jpg
1:45
‘Biggest loser’ in golf right now is the fans
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgaboardchange_240306.jpg
2:40
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
Now Playing
golf_sales_cdwlenovo_apicourse_240306.jpg
1:15
Breaking down No. 9, No. 18 at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerimpact_240306.jpg
6:02
Reflecting on Palmer’s impact outside the ropes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aonnext10swing5_240306.jpg
1:24
Eckroat, van Rooyen move into Aon Next 10 for API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_michaelkimintv_240306.jpg
4:28
Kim carrying ‘good memories’ to Puerto Rico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourofpalmeroffice_240306.jpg
5:56
Palmer’s historic office captures his legacy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerpreview_240306.jpg
9:44
Will PGA Tour stars emerge at Bay Hill?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_golfers_240305.jpg
6:42
Arnold Palmer Invitational longshots: Aberg, Knapp
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ruckerinvitationalrd2_240305__137728.jpg
7:58
Highlights: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 2
Now Playing