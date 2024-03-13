 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Three
Scheffler easy favorite at The Players, but history not on his side
Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
Norrman’s caddie wins 17th-hole caddie competition
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Past time to prioritize fans; so what’s the plan?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_boultlitesv3_240313.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Luton Town MWK 28
nbc_bfa_queentosteelersv2_240313.jpg
Steelers show urgency with offseason moves
nbc_mcbb_fordvsvcuhilitev2_240313.jpg
MBB Highlights: VCU powers past Fordham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How can PGA Tour reengage fans?

March 13, 2024 06:33 PM
Rex and Lav discuss the public's fatigue around storylines on competing tours and financial deals and methods for getting fans' excitement back up around the PGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gcpod_howtogrowthepga_240313.jpg
4:34
How can PGA Tour reengage fans?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maxongolfviewership_240313.jpg
1:21
Homa says there is ‘beauty’ in pace of golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnwooddiscussion_240313.jpg
4:37
How the wind will play a factor at The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliejoinsshow_240313.jpg
5:21
Kaufman excited to host ‘Happy Hour’ from No. 17
Now Playing
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
7:24
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240313.jpg
4:49
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bhatiainterview_240313.jpg
6:49
Bhatia: ‘Awkward’ TPC Sawgrass could suit my game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryinterview_240313.jpg
15:14
Rory ‘under no illusions’ heading into The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240313.jpg
4:45
Aberg embracing high expectations in first Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_memmoments_240312.jpg
9:17
Memorable moments from The Players Championship
Now Playing