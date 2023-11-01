Watch Now
Aberg taking quick success in stride
Ludvig Aberg joins Golf Today to discuss his calm demeanor, sterling results straight out of college, how his dad had to bribe him with ice cream to play golf growing up and more.
Ludvig Aberg joins Golf Today to discuss his calm demeanor, sterling results straight out of college, how his dad had to bribe him with ice cream to play golf growing up and more.
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
Golf Today catches up with Beau Hossler, who says he's playing his most consistent and confident golf as he finds himself in solid positioning ranked No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall standings.
PGA Tour, PIF reportedly not near agreement
Golf Today reacts to Davis Love III's comments that the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are nowhere near a framework agreement, despite the self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline less than two months away.
Scariest golf shots of the year
Watch the scariest moments of 2023 across the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and DP World Tour circuits.
Wingman wedges optimize 'offset' in short game
Matt Adams goes into the Equipment Room presented by PGA Tour Superstore, spotlighting Tour Edge's new Wingman wedges -- which allow for "constant offset" in the short game.
Ogilvie's open letter to the PGA Tour membership
Joe Ogilvie joins the Golf Today crew to discuss his open letter to the membership of the PGA Tour which attempts to simplify the recent behind-the-scenes business negotiations going on at the PGA Tour.
Lynch: Woods' El Cardonal is a 'generous' course
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch go over the specs for Tiger Woods' first golf course he designed, El Cardonal at Diamante, where the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is being played.
How PGA Tour can be more transparent about betting
Sports law professor Jodi Balsam joins Golf Today to discuss Vince India and Jake Staiano being suspended for betting on PGA Tour events and how the Tour can be more transparent about gambling as a whole.
Hoggard explains why PGA Tour turned down Endeavor
Rex Hoggard reveals the information he knows regarding the PGA Tour-Endeavor talks and reasons why the Tour turned down Endeavor's bid to form a 'strategic partnership.'