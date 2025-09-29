Watch Now
Examining Team USA mistakes in Ryder Cup
Brandel Chamblee joins Golf Today to reflect on the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup and the changes needed moving forward while examining Keegan Bradley's approach to captaining Team USA.
Brandel Chamblee joins Golf Today to reflect on the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup and the changes needed moving forward while examining Keegan Bradley's approach to captaining Team USA.
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
Golf Today debates the possibility of moving the 2033 PGA Championship away from Bethpage Black after the fan issues at the Ryder Cup last weekend and other drama from the Ryder Cup.
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
Stacy Lewis joins Golf Today on the day she announced her retirement after the 2025 LPGA season, where she looks back on her storied career to list her favorite moments and explains how she knew it was time to move on.
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
Shane Ryan and Brandan Porath preview the crowd at the Ryder Cup, which will be a "different level of stress" compared to normal tournaments, explaining why a rowdy Bethpage Black will be an advantage for the Americans.
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
Mel Reid joins Golf Today to discuss Charley Hull's unique qualities, the improving depth on the LPGA Tour and more.
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the 2026 edition of The Sentry won't be held at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions. Golf Today examines the ripple effects from the decision.
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
The Golf Today roundtable talks Ryder Cup topics ranging from the potential U.S. pairings to Team Europe's preparation for the noise to the case for a "heat index pick" in the future.
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
Lanny Wadkins, 1995 Ryder Cup U.S. captain, shares his thoughts on Keegan Bradley not choosing himself for this year's Ryder Cup team, Luke Donald serving as captain after leading Europe to victory in 2023 and more.
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion to preview the field for the highly-anticipated 2025 Ryder Cup.