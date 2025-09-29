 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Padres at Cubs Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
Bobby Petrino
Arkansas turns to Bobby Petrino as interim, clears out defensive staff after Sam Pittman firing
Bob Melvin
Giants fire veteran manager Bob Melvin after two years as Buster Posey seeks ‘different voice’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal1_250929.jpg
Keane heads Everton 1-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_roto_pickens_250929.jpg
Pickens’ fantasy upside is contingent on Lamb
nbc_roto_jeanty_250929.jpg
‘Want to see more’ from Jeanty after Week 4 surge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Padres at Cubs Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
Bobby Petrino
Arkansas turns to Bobby Petrino as interim, clears out defensive staff after Sam Pittman firing
Bob Melvin
Giants fire veteran manager Bob Melvin after two years as Buster Posey seeks ‘different voice’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal1_250929.jpg
Keane heads Everton 1-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_roto_pickens_250929.jpg
Pickens’ fantasy upside is contingent on Lamb
nbc_roto_jeanty_250929.jpg
‘Want to see more’ from Jeanty after Week 4 surge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Examining Team USA mistakes in Ryder Cup

September 29, 2025 01:43 PM
Brandel Chamblee joins Golf Today to reflect on the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup and the changes needed moving forward while examining Keegan Bradley's approach to captaining Team USA.
Up Next
nbc_golf_brandelryderrecap_250929.jpg
13:43
Examining Team USA mistakes in Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
8:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
Now Playing
Lewis_retirement_raw.jpg
9:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
5:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
8:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
4:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gcp_teamusagrades_250928.jpg
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
nbc_golf_gcp_teameurogrades_250928.jpg
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
tie.jpg
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
03:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
06:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
04:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
04:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
03:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
03:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_evertongoal1_250929.jpg
01:10
Keane heads Everton 1-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_roto_pickens_250929.jpg
01:25
Pickens’ fantasy upside is contingent on Lamb
nbc_roto_jeanty_250929.jpg
01:24
‘Want to see more’ from Jeanty after Week 4 surge
nbc_roto_lamar_250929.jpg
01:25
Ravens’ fantasy pieces hinge on Lamar’s status
nbc_roto_nabers_250929.jpg
01:35
Fantasy fallout from Nabers’ season-ending injury
nbc_pst_galaliverpool_250929.jpg
11:21
Liverpool face ‘tricky test’ against Galatasaray
GettyImages-2237710951_copy__625595.jpg
12:10
Chelsea enter ‘massive’ fixture with Liverpool
nbc_pst_barcapsg_250929.jpg
07:48
Barcelona v. PSG prepared to put on a ‘show’
nbc_pst_chelseabenfica_250929.jpg
09:38
Chelsea welcome Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge
nbc_roto_top5guards_250929.jpg
01:34
Fantasy guards to draft after SGA, Doncic, Edwards
GettyImages-2237703181_copy.jpg
03:04
Is Nuno the right fit at West Ham?
nbc_wnba_feverforcegm5_250929.jpg
14:58
Fever playing with ‘sense of urgency’ against Aces
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250929.jpg
03:28
Bengals have value against ‘shaky’ Broncos offense
nbc_dls_torreintr_250929.jpg
12:18
Torre on new Ballmer - Leonard reporting
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_250929.jpg
06:59
Treat Judkins as a ‘low-end RB1' rest of season
nbc_ffhh_jeanty_250929.jpg
03:14
Jeanty in Week 4 was ‘the guy we all drafted’
nbc_ffhh_packerscowboys_250929.jpg
08:26
Prescott-Pickens connection leads to monster night
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_250929.jpg
15:08
McCoy: ‘Can’t crown’ NFL teams too early in season
nbc_dls_barkovinj_250929.jpg
05:26
Ramifications of ‘devastating’ Barkov injury
nbc_ffhh_puka_250929.jpg
02:36
Berry: If we drafted today, Nacua is No. 1 player
nbc_ffhh_ravenschiefs_250929.jpg
03:41
Mahomes, Worthy resurge for Chiefs in Week 4
nbc_ffhh_commandersfalcons_250929.jpg
04:24
Is Deebo a ‘must-start’ with McLaurin sidelined?
nbc_ffhh_eaglesbuccaneers_250929.jpg
06:27
Barkley’s efficiency causing fall from ‘elite’ RB1
nbc_ffhh_week4injuries_250929.jpg
01:11
Nabers’ torn ACL leads Week 4 injuries to monitor
nbc_ffhh_chargersgiants_250929.jpg
07:45
Dart’s debut ‘not a fluke’ with top-12 QB upside
nbc_pl_earlua_250929.jpg
03:18
Welbeck ‘an absolute diamond’ for Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250929.jpg
01:48
Liverpool ‘too much’ for Chelsea to handle
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250929.jpg
01:47
Palace’s defense was ‘absolutely outstanding’
nbc_dps_neuheiselintr_250929.jpg
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
oly_xx_fireandicepromov3_250929.jpg
45
Stolz, Powell bring the heat before Milan Cortina