 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Valimaki: ‘I think I had a swing’ from fence in Mexico
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day One
Gooch: Majors should come with ‘asterisk’ without LIV
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for first and second rounds of Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_berry_pedersonint_240227.jpg
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
nbc_roto_rfsrunningbacks_240227.jpg
Ranking potential free agents’ Barkley and Jacobs
nbc_pft_cousinsvikingsfuture_240227.jpg
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Valimaki: ‘I think I had a swing’ from fence in Mexico
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day One
Gooch: Majors should come with ‘asterisk’ without LIV
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for first and second rounds of Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_berry_pedersonint_240227.jpg
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
nbc_roto_rfsrunningbacks_240227.jpg
Ranking potential free agents’ Barkley and Jacobs
nbc_pft_cousinsvikingsfuture_240227.jpg
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Curiosity surrounds Kim's expected return to golf

February 27, 2024 01:01 PM
With Anthony Kim predicted to make his return to golf this week at a LIV event, the Golf Today crew discusses what to expect from the 38-year-old who would be competing for the first time in 12 years.
Up Next
nbc_golf_equiptmentroom_240227.jpg
2:46
Cobra designers release first 3D-printed putters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240227.jpg
2:39
Curiosity surrounds Kim’s expected return to golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukedonald_240227.jpg
9:05
Donald would be ‘delighted’ to face Tiger at Ryder
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kiraandrexhit_240227__304318.jpg
10:44
Does LIV create asterisk for Tour, major winners?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtenglemann_v2_240226.jpg
5:57
Englemann eager for Augusta Nat’l Women’s Amateur
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtlincicome_240226.jpg
6:11
Lincicome: Solheim assistant nod ‘means the world’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtroundtable_240226.jpg
11:24
Roundtable: ‘Lack of star power’ on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_equiproomcleveland_240226.jpg
3:13
Cleveland Golf using AI to aid performance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart1_240221.jpg
6:32
Checking in with Vu, Ko early in LPGA Tour season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_240221.jpg
2:13
Park not focused on playing LPGA Tour in 2024
Now Playing