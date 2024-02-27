Watch Now
Curiosity surrounds Kim's expected return to golf
With Anthony Kim predicted to make his return to golf this week at a LIV event, the Golf Today crew discusses what to expect from the 38-year-old who would be competing for the first time in 12 years.
Up Next
Cobra designers release first 3D-printed putters
Cobra designers release first 3D-printed putters
Matt Adams joins Golf Today to showcase the first Cobra 3D-printed putters which contain "massive amounts of technology."
Curiosity surrounds Kim’s expected return to golf
Curiosity surrounds Kim's expected return to golf
With Anthony Kim predicted to make his return to golf this week at a LIV event, the Golf Today crew discusses what to expect from the 38-year-old who would be competing for the first time in 12 years.
Donald would be ‘delighted’ to face Tiger at Ryder
Donald would be 'delighted' to face Tiger at Ryder
Luke Donald joins Golf Today to discuss the opportunity to be NBC's lead analyst at the Cognizant Classic, his biggest regret from the 2023 Ryder Cup and the potential of facing Tiger Woods in the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Does LIV create asterisk for Tour, major winners?
Does LIV create asterisk for Tour, major winners?
Kira K. Dixon and Rex Hoggard report on Monday's PGA Tour Policy Board meeting and an updated timeline for a PIF deal, before Eamon Lynch and George Savaricas debate over Talor Gooch's comments on asterisks for majors.
Englemann eager for Augusta Nat’l Women’s Amateur
Englemann eager for Augusta Nat'l Women's Amateur
Sadie Englemann catches up with Golf Today to discuss her anticipation for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the end of her collegiate career with the Stanford Cardinal and more.
Lincicome: Solheim assistant nod ‘means the world’
Lincicome: Solheim assistant nod 'means the world'
Brittany Lincicome joins Golf Today to discuss what it means to be named an assistant captain of Team USA in the 2024 Solheim Cup.
Roundtable: ‘Lack of star power’ on PGA Tour
Roundtable: 'Lack of star power' on PGA Tour
Two full months into the PGA Tour season, the Golf Today crew discusses whether it is a problem that there has been just one top 10 player to win an event so far.
Cleveland Golf using AI to aid performance
Cleveland Golf using AI to aid performance
Cleveland Golf released their Artificial Intelligence-designed Launcher XL 2 Drivers which offers golfers enhanced distance and forgiveness.
Checking in with Vu, Ko early in LPGA Tour season
Checking in with Vu, Ko early in LPGA Tour season
Amy Rogers and Beth Ann Nichols join Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch to discuss Lilia Vu's start to the season, Jin Young Ko's return and more LPGA Tour storylines.