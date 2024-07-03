Watch Now
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
The Golf Today desk breaks down the top storylines as The Open approaches, from Jon Rahm trying to battle back into major relevance to the potential impact if a LIV golfer wins another major.
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
The Golf Today desk breaks down the top storylines as The Open approaches, from Jon Rahm trying to battle back into major relevance to the potential impact if a LIV golfer wins another major.
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin join Golf Today to discuss their Dow Championship win and the challenges of team golf.
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
Amy Rogers speaks with Neal Shipley, Justin Lower, Davis Thompson and Wesley Bryan about their mindset ahead of the John Deere Classic with The Open qualification at stake.
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
Frank Bensel Jr. shares how he accomplished a rare feat at the U.S. Senior Open, becoming the first player in USGA championship history to make back-to-back holes-in-one.
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
Watch highlights from Richard Bland's dramatic victory over Hiroyuki Fujita at the U.S. Senior Open, where the 51-year-old won a four-hole playoff for back-to-back senior major victories.
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz chats with the Golf Today crew ahead of his first PGA Tour event after qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Yang puts first major win into perspective
Fresh off a victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Amy Yang catches up with Golf Today to debrief her major win and discuss where she’s setting her sights next.
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the possibility of Scottie Scheffler setting the modern standard for wins in a PGA Tour season.
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Todd Lewis chats with Tom Kim ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic after the 22-year-old came up just short of a win last weekend at the Travelers Championship.