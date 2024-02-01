Watch Now
How Langston Golf Club included African Americans
Continuing Black History Month, Jeffrey Wright tells the story of Langston Golf Club and how it was instrumental in the growth of the game of golf for African Americans.
Up Next
How Langston Golf Club included African Americans
How Langston Golf Club included African Americans
Continuing Black History Month, Jeffrey Wright tells the story of Langston Golf Club and how it was instrumental in the growth of the game of golf for African Americans.
Comparing Spyglass, Pebble Beach driving distances
Comparing Spyglass, Pebble Beach driving distances
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Today to review differences in driving distance at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill over the years and highlight why these stats matter ahead of this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview: Aon Swing 5, Next 10
Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview: Aon Swing 5, Next 10
Golf Today highlights notable golfers making up the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 ahead of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
PGA Tour, SSG deal close to becoming official
PGA Tour, SSG deal close to becoming official
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to report on the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group closing in on a $3 billion investment deal.
TaylorMade Qi10 family increases confidence
TaylorMade Qi10 family increases confidence
Matt Adams breaks down the qualities of the Qi10 family of metal woods from TaylorMade.
Roundtable: Sponsor exemptions, amateurs to LIV
Roundtable: Sponsor exemptions, amateurs to LIV
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today for a writer's roundtable about the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA Tour sponsor exemptions and how the Tour needs to change in order to prevent top amateurs from heading to LIV Golf.
Roundtable: Korda’s win, Ko’s HOF chase, LPGA-LET
Roundtable: Korda's win, Ko's HOF chase, LPGA-LET
Beth Ann Nichols and Amy Rogers join a Golf Today roundtable to discuss Nelly Korda's playoff win over the weekend, Lydia Ko's pursuit of the LPGA Hall of Fame, Golf Saudi blocking an LPGA-LET merger last year and more.
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
Golf Today reacts to reports that Anthony Kim is eyeing a return to professional golf, either on the PGA Tour or in LIV Golf. The crew wonders -- skeptically -- whether Kim could make any real impact after 12 years away.
Jacobsen: I wish players would be committed to PGA
Jacobsen: I wish players would be committed to PGA
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Peter Jacobsen joins Golf Today to talk about how important the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is, how it helped him find his way after losing his father and educating players on the business of golf.
Hatton reportedly jumping to LIV Golf, Rahm’s team
Hatton reportedly jumping to LIV Golf, Rahm's team
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to the report that Tyrrell Hatton is set to join Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team, discussing the degree of impact from his jump amid negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF.