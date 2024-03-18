Watch Now
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?
Brad Faxon joins the show to talk about how Scottie Scheffler's low-key approach helped him become the first golfer to repeat at The Players Championship, Scheffler's improved putting stroke and more.
Scheffler ‘obviously the best player in the world’
John Wood calls in to talk about the value of caddie Ted Scott to Scottie Scheffler, Scheffler's toughness to battle through a neck injury at The Players Championship and more.
Roundtable: Analyzing Scheffler’s dominance
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Scottie Scheffler's dominance on the PGA Tour, questioning how far the world No. 1 can take his game.
Reflecting on Palmer’s impact outside the ropes
Todd Lewis and Mark Rolfing share their favorite Arnold Palmer stories, discussing his impact on the game of golf and the character he displayed in his personal life.
Eckroat, van Rooyen move into Aon Next 10 for API
Austin Eckroat and Erik van Rooyen move inside of the Aon Next 10 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Min Woo Lee makes his third-consecutive start at the event by way of the Aon Swing 5.
Kim carrying ‘good memories’ to Puerto Rico Open
Michael Kim joins Golf Today ahead of the Puerto Rico Open to discuss the "good memories" from playing in this event and building his brand as he progresses through the PGA Tour
Palmer’s historic office captures his legacy
Arnold Palmer's daughter, Amy Saunders, gives Todd Lewis a tour of her father's historic office, featuring gifts from former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Congressional Gold Medal and more.
Will PGA Tour stars emerge at Bay Hill?
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee join Golf Today live from the Arnold Palmer Invitational to discuss the state of PGA Tour competition, LIV Golf's request withdrawal for World-Ranking points, and more.
Bridgestone’s ‘Mindset’ ball improves mental game
Matt Adams goes inside the Equipment Room, presented by PGA Tour Superstore, to explain how Bridgestone's revolutionary 'Mindset' golf ball helps golfers like Jason Day improve their mental game and, in turn, their play.