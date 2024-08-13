Watch Now
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Jim Gallagher joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, top-flight amateurs Tom Fisher and Luke Clanton and how much better amateur golfers are in 2024.
Jim Gallagher joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, top-flight amateurs Tom Fisher and Luke Clanton and how much better amateur golfers are in 2024.
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven't sunk in yet
Lydia Ko shares the emotions of winning the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament -- which qualified her for the LPGA Hall of Fame -- and reflects on the support she's received the past few days.
Malixi: 'Surreal' to win two USGA championships
Rianne Malixi joins the Golf Today crew to discuss winning the 124th U.S. Women’s Amateur. She is just the second player ever to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior in the same year.
Hovland getting 'back on track' for 2024 FedExCup
The Golf Today crew analyzes Viktor Hovland's press conference ahead of the 2024 FedExCup, where he discussed how he feels as the reigning champion and the style of play he'll use.
Snedeker 'humbled' to receive Payne Stewart Award
Brandt Snedeker reflects on receiving the 2024 Payne Stewart Award, explaining why he's "humbled" to earn the distinguished honor.
2024 Paris Olympics proved 'golf is a global game'
The Golf Today crew looks back on the 2024 Paris Olympics, explaining why it was a massive success worldwide and proved that golf is a global game.
Ko is 'class personified' with gold medal secured
Golf Today reacts to Lydia Ko's "storybook" gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics, reflecting on her LPGA Hall of Fame berth and what's next for the 27-year-old.
Fish thrilled for return to ACC
Former tennis player & 2020 American Century Champion Mardy Fish joins Golf Today to discuss his thoughts on the upcoming tournament and his future in golf.
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is 'unfair'
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy’s recent comments about the criticism toward his caddie Harry Diamond at the 2024 U.S. Open.