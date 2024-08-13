 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mookie Betts
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 13
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
Jo Shimoda suffers broken collarbone in Unadilla crash; timeline for return uncertain
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15
Now a Hall of Fame member, Lydia Ko sets new goal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lydiakopresser_240813.jpg
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven’t sunk in yet
nbc_golf_gt_riannemalixi_240813.jpg
Malixi: ‘Surreal’ to win two USGA championships
nbc_golf_gt_hovlanddiscussion_240813.jpg
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mookie Betts
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 13
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
Jo Shimoda suffers broken collarbone in Unadilla crash; timeline for return uncertain
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15
Now a Hall of Fame member, Lydia Ko sets new goal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lydiakopresser_240813.jpg
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven’t sunk in yet
nbc_golf_gt_riannemalixi_240813.jpg
Malixi: ‘Surreal’ to win two USGA championships
nbc_golf_gt_hovlanddiscussion_240813.jpg
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now

August 13, 2024 01:42 PM
Jim Gallagher joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, top-flight amateurs Tom Fisher and Luke Clanton and how much better amateur golfers are in 2024.
Up Next
nbc_golf_jimgallagher_240813.jpg
8:14
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiakopresser_240813.jpg
6:54
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven’t sunk in yet
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_riannemalixi_240813.jpg
6:47
Malixi: ‘Surreal’ to win two USGA championships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hovlanddiscussion_240813.jpg
7:28
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_snedeker_240812.jpg
2:37
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_olyrecap_240812.jpg
4:49
2024 Paris Olympics proved ‘golf is a global game’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lydiakohof_240812.jpg
4:18
Ko is ‘class personified’ with gold medal secured
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mardyfish_240710.jpg
5:59
Fish thrilled for return to ACC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorycaddie_240710.jpg
5:58
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryusopen_240710.jpg
4:39
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
Now Playing