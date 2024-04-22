Korda ‘carrying the banner’ for the LPGA

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GLZWA4nb0AAZGfs.jpeg
Bunch of titles: NCAA D-I women’s golf’s wins leader remains undefeated this spring
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville RJ Hampshire celebrates.jpg
Supercross Nashville 250 East / West points, results: Major points shakeup in both divisions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
How to watch Nelly Korda at JM Eagle, Rory McIlroy at Zurich Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintvanddiscuss_240422.jpg
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
nbc_bfa_nbaplayoffs_240422.jpg
Who won opening weekend of NBA playoffs?
nbc_bfa_edwards_240422.jpg
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GLZWA4nb0AAZGfs.jpeg
Bunch of titles: NCAA D-I women’s golf’s wins leader remains undefeated this spring
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville RJ Hampshire celebrates.jpg
Supercross Nashville 250 East / West points, results: Major points shakeup in both divisions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
How to watch Nelly Korda at JM Eagle, Rory McIlroy at Zurich Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintvanddiscuss_240422.jpg
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
nbc_bfa_nbaplayoffs_240422.jpg
Who won opening weekend of NBA playoffs?
nbc_bfa_edwards_240422.jpg
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda 'carrying the banner' for the LPGA

April 22, 2024 12:34 PM
Grant Boone joins Golf Today to discuss Nelly Korda's historic five-start winning streak and what her superstardom means for the LPGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintvanddiscuss_240422.jpg
5:55
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordadiscusswithboone_240422.jpg
14:05
Korda ‘carrying the banner’ for the LPGA
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerreax_240422.jpg
3:37
Scheffler ‘precise, clinical’ in yet another win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jimfuryk_240417.jpg
9:06
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_ludvigaberg_240417.jpg
2:25
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lottiewoad_240417.jpg
6:38
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240417.jpg
5:41
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
5:45
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_240416.jpg
2:15
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240416.jpg
4:36
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
Now Playing