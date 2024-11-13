Watch Now
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: 'Just play golf'
The LPGA Player of the Year Nelly Korda discusses her goal at The Annika after taking nearly a month off, saying that she wants to simply focus on "playing golf" this week.
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: 'Just play golf'
The LPGA Player of the Year Nelly Korda discusses her goal at The Annika after taking nearly a month off, saying that she wants to simply focus on "playing golf" this week.
Korda in awe of Clark's influence on sports
Nelly Korda describes the "amazing" experience playing with Caitlin Clark at The Annika pro-am and seeing her influence in sports firsthand, as well as how the Fever star stayed "relaxed" on the course.
McIlroy on the hunt for sixth Race to Dubai title
Rory McIlroy reflects on his 2024 season, including Major losses and how those high standards motivate him on the hunt for his sixth Race to Dubai title.
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
Check out Caitlin Clark's best moments from The Annika pro-am, where the hoops star got to show off her golf skills.
Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika
During her pro-am round at The Annika, Caitlin Clark chats with Kira K. Dixon about golfing with Nelly Korda, Annika Sorenstam's trailblazing influence and her own ambitions for her budding golf career.
Sorenstam excited for Clark's impact on LPGA Tour
Caitlin Clark reflects about her off-season passion for golf at the 2024 Women's Leadership Summit as a part of The ANNIKA LPGA pro-am tour. Kira K. Dixon interviews Annika Sorenstam about Clark's impact on the event.
'A buzz in the air' for Clark's Annika appearance
Beth Ann Nichols reports from Pelican Golf Club in Florida about Caitlin Clark's much-anticipated appearance at the LPGA's Annika pro-am, her yearslong love for golf and the impact it could have on the sport at large.
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
The Golf Today roundtable considers the PGA Tour's new rule proposals -- particularly about reduced field sizes -- along with how to fix the FedExCup Fall, Rory McIlroy's comments on the playoff and more.
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
Maverick McNealy joins Golf Today to provide insight into his methodology of inequity found in the FedEx Cup points system and his role on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council.
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
The Golf Today crew prepares for the ANNIKA Pro-Am by reviewing Nelly Korda's LPGA Tour season, previewing her pairing with WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the keys to success in the upcoming tournament.