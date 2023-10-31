Watch Now
Ogilvie's open letter to the PGA Tour membership
Joe Ogilvie joins the Golf Today crew to discuss his open letter to the membership of the PGA Tour which attempts to simplify the recent behind-the-scenes business negotiations going on at the PGA Tour.
Up Next
Wingman wedges optimize ‘offset’ in short game
Wingman wedges optimize 'offset' in short game
Matt Adams goes into the Equipment Room presented by PGA Tour Superstore, spotlighting Tour Edge's new Wingman wedges -- which allow for "constant offset" in the short game.
Ogilvie’s open letter to the PGA Tour membership
Ogilvie's open letter to the PGA Tour membership
Joe Ogilvie joins the Golf Today crew to discuss his open letter to the membership of the PGA Tour which attempts to simplify the recent behind-the-scenes business negotiations going on at the PGA Tour.
Lynch: Woods’ El Cardonal is a ‘generous’ course
Lynch: Woods' El Cardonal is a 'generous' course
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch go over the specs for Tiger Woods' first golf course he designed, El Cardonal at Diamante, where the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is being played.
How PGA Tour can be more transparent about betting
How PGA Tour can be more transparent about betting
Sports law professor Jodi Balsam joins Golf Today to discuss Vince India and Jake Staiano being suspended for betting on PGA Tour events and how the Tour can be more transparent about gambling as a whole.
Hoggard explains why PGA Tour turned down Endeavor
Hoggard explains why PGA Tour turned down Endeavor
Rex Hoggard reveals the information he knows regarding the PGA Tour-Endeavor talks and reasons why the Tour turned down Endeavor's bid to form a 'strategic partnership.'
Boutier is ‘hitting her stride’ after Maybank
Boutier is 'hitting her stride' after Maybank
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss the improvements in Celine Boutier's game and Annika Sorenstam being named a new member of Augusta National Golf Club.
Will more PGA Tour players jump ship for LIV Golf?
Will more PGA Tour players jump ship for LIV Golf?
Ryan Lavner and Joel Beall join Golf Today to discuss the latest on major championship exemption for LIV players, if any players of significance will make the jump to LIV, and takeaways with one year under its belt.
Block pushback, gambling transparency on PGA Tour
Block pushback, gambling transparency on PGA Tour
Ryan Lavner and Joel Beall join Golf Today to discuss impressions of FedExCup Fall, the evolution of Michael Block's story on Tour, if more gambling transparency is needed, and more.
Walker discusses origins of ‘Play For Her’
Walker discusses origins of 'Play For Her'
Stanford women's golf coach Anne Walker joins Golf Today to explain the origins of the "Play For Her" fundraiser, which raises money toward breast cancer awareness and research.