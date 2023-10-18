Watch Now
Robson's respect made him the voice of The Open
Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at the R&A, joins Golf Today to talk about Ivor Robson's legacy as the voice of The Open Championship for four decades.
What will Woods, McIlroy's TGL league look like?
The Golf Today crew shares their thoughts on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf, and what the league must figure out before begins in January 2024.
Robson's respect made him the voice of The Open
Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at the R&A, joins Golf Today to talk about Ivor Robson's legacy as the voice of The Open Championship for four decades.
U.S. golfers look to return to form post-Ryder Cup
Hear from Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa ahead of the Zozo Championship, who are playing in their first event since the Ryder Cup.
Does Race to Dubai dilute DP World Tour?
Iain Carter joins Golf Today to talk about the Race to Dubai's effect on the DP World Tour, the place of European golf as the sport's world continues to change and LIV Golf being denied OWGR ranking points.
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Åberg?
Rex and Lav debate whether Tom Kim or Ludvig Åberg has the brighter future.
White's journey from paralysis to PGA Tour
Brett White joins Golf Today following a T-13 at the Sanderson Farms Championship to talk about his journey from paralysis to the PGA Tour.
Pressel: 'It's a win' to have Lexi at Shriners
Morgan Pressel joins Golf Today to talk Lexi Thompson at Shriners, what it means for golf and how a made cut would be a win on top of a win.
Cink: 'No real answers' to U.S. Ryder Cup loss
Stewart Cink joins Golf Today to discuss the U.S. performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup and much more.
List after win: 'It's all about putting'
Luke List joins Golf Today to discuss what went into his victory at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Kaufman: Tourneys suffer from FedEx Fall identity
Past Shriners Children's Open champ Smylie Kaufman revisits his win at TPC Summerlin and discusses the new FedEx Fall format, sharing that Korn Ferry Tour grads are at a disadvantage compared to the old format.