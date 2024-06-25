 Skip navigation
Top News

BMW Championship - Round Two
Why Jordan Spieth might consider a 60 better than the two 59s he’s witnessed
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Travelers Championship - Round Two
How the PGA Tour’s churn projection looks at end of final signature event

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_btptimetrials_240625.jpg
How will Evenepoel fare in Tour de France debut?
nbc_cyc_btp_tadejpogacar_240624.jpg
Stars bring contrasting styles into Tour de France
nbc_cyc_btpamericansintdf_240625.jpg
Could an American win the 2024 Tour de France?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

BMW Championship - Round Two
Why Jordan Spieth might consider a 60 better than the two 59s he’s witnessed
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Travelers Championship - Round Two
How the PGA Tour’s churn projection looks at end of final signature event

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_btptimetrials_240625.jpg
How will Evenepoel fare in Tour de France debut?
nbc_cyc_btp_tadejpogacar_240624.jpg
Stars bring contrasting styles into Tour de France
nbc_cyc_btpamericansintdf_240625.jpg
Could an American win the 2024 Tour de France?

Watch Now

LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship

June 25, 2024 01:15 PM
Between Rose Zhang-Alexa Pano and Charley Hull-Georgia Hall, there's going to be plenty of excitement and banter at the Dow Championship, the LPGA Tour's lone team event.
nbc_golf_gt_lgpasegment_240625.jpg
7:29
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
9:58
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240625.jpg
9:54
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
6:36
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
7:44
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerreacs_240624.jpg
4:32
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
nbc_golf_gt_goodgoodpromo_240617.jpg
7:01
How YouTube has changed DeChambeau’s perception
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazhit_240617.jpg
9:36
Diaz: McIlroy lacked concentration in U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
3:33
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext_240617.jpg
0:28
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
