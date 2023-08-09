 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar at Indy road course: How to watch on USA, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
MX 2023 Pala Press Conference Jason Weigandt resized.jpeg
Combining two historic series provide a watershed moment for SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_purwaltersintv_230809.jpg
Purdue HC Walters talks portal, expectations
nbc_cfb_nwbraunintv_v2_230809.jpg
Northwestern HC Braun focused on team amid scandal
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcllroy_230809.jpg
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis

August 9, 2023 04:54 PM
Scottie Scheffler reflects on last year's FedExCup Playoff finish, talks his new putter and offers his thoughts on the PGA Tour's immediate future.
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcllroy_230809.jpg
4:51
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
nbc_golf_gt_coody_230809.jpg
4:09
Coody secures PGA Tour card for 2024
nbc_golf_gt_maxwellmoldovan_230809.jpg
4:07
Moldovan makes headway on PGA Tour University
nbc_golf_gt_bengriffin_v2_230809.jpg
9:21
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
nbc_golf_gt_dixonhit_230809.jpg
5:31
Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework
nbc_golf_gt_pgaofamerica_230808.jpg
12:34
Are ‘fundamentals’ being lost in rollback rule?
nbc_golf_gt_tomabbottaigopen_230808.jpg
10:08
Walton Heath Golf Club has ‘always’ included women
nbc_golf_gt_halsuttonintv_230808.jpg
10:21
Sutton talks facing expectations early in career
nbc_golf_gt_alexfitzpatrickintv_230808.jpg
6:55
Alex Fitzpatrick’s ‘hard work paying off’
nbc_golf_gt_lucasgloverintv_230808.jpg
6:17
Glover’s mindset helping reignite putting game
nbc_golf_gt_jonrahmintvv2_230808.jpg
5:13
Rahm: 2024 schedule will have a ‘better cadence’
nbc_golf_gt_brianharman_230808.jpg
7:35
Harman still ‘set in his ways’ after Open win
