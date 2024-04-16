 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Chase Elliott builds upon Texas win as NASCAR heads to Talladega
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Three
Nelly Korda returns at LPGA major to face history and expectations, on her terms
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR suspends six pit crew members for violations at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240416.jpg
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatrickwalkandtalk_240416.jpg
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

TaylorMade's Qi grant straight, consistent shots

April 16, 2024 06:03 PM
Matt Adams introduces TaylorMade's Qi irons which eliminate cut spin, bring in individual head optimization and more.
nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
5:45
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_240416.jpg
2:15
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240416.jpg
4:36
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatrickwalkandtalk_240416.jpg
3:51
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
nbc_golf_gt_nellykorda_240416.jpg
9:36
Korda not getting ahead of herself before Chevron
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_240416.jpg
4:25
McIlroy shuts the door on LIV rumors
nbc_golf_gt_brentleyromine_240415.jpg
7:13
Scheffler showed he was special as an amateur
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240415.jpg
6:09
Korda in ‘rarefied air’ entering Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240415.jpg
11:22
Roundtable: How to define the era of Scheffler?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersitdown_240415.jpg
4:50
Scheffler discusses mental growth at 2024 Masters
