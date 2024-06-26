 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
2024 Cleveland Browns Fantasy Preview
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Finding value in the best bets

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240626.jpg
Lunch Money: Dodgers, Turkey among best targets
Sean-Marks-MPX.jpg
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
nbc_dps_mikalknicks_240626.jpg
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
2024 Cleveland Browns Fantasy Preview
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Finding value in the best bets

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240626.jpg
Lunch Money: Dodgers, Turkey among best targets
Sean-Marks-MPX.jpg
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
nbc_dps_mikalknicks_240626.jpg
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss

June 26, 2024 12:14 PM
Todd Lewis chats with Tom Kim ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic after the 22-year-old came up just short of a win last weekend at the Travelers Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_tlewisreporttomkim_240626.jpg
5:19
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lgpasegment_240625.jpg
7:29
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
9:58
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240625.jpg
9:54
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
Now Playing
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
6:36
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
7:44
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerreacs_240624.jpg
4:32
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_goodgoodpromo_240617.jpg
7:01
How YouTube has changed DeChambeau’s perception
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazhit_240617.jpg
9:36
Diaz: McIlroy lacked concentration in U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
3:33
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
Now Playing