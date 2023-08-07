 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 – Day 5
Hannah Roberts wins fourth consecutive BMX freestyle world title
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_roto_henry_230807.jpg
Why Henry could be fantasy factor for NE in 2023
nbc_roto_rodgers_230807.jpg
How will Rodgers help NYJ receivers in fantasy?
nbc_yahoo_mead_230807.jpg
Mead has limited fantasy value despite call-up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 – Day 5
Hannah Roberts wins fourth consecutive BMX freestyle world title
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_roto_henry_230807.jpg
Why Henry could be fantasy factor for NE in 2023
nbc_roto_rodgers_230807.jpg
How will Rodgers help NYJ receivers in fantasy?
nbc_yahoo_mead_230807.jpg
Mead has limited fantasy value despite call-up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wagner: Signature events should be more accessible

August 7, 2023 04:13 PM
Johnson Wagner joins Golf Today to discuss the new 2024 PGA Tour schedule and how many golfers he thinks should be included in the signature events.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_justinleonard_230807.jpg
11:36
Leonard recalls Southwind wins, previews St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tylerdennisintv_230807.jpg
16:55
Dennis expecting a ‘compelling’ 2024 season
Now Playing
2024schedule.jpg
2:44
PGA Tour announces 2024 events and adjustments
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_sophiapopov_230807.jpg
8:49
Popov: ‘New life perspective’ in becoming a mother
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lucasglover_230807.jpg
4:20
Glover: Mindset switch authored Wyndham win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_justinthomas_230807.jpg
5:32
Is Thomas resurging despite missing playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_modellocalrule_230807.jpg
9:09
PGA of America pushes back on proposed MLR
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_gchitv2_230802.jpg
3:33
Who are the standout players from the season?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
6:16
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_seawellint_230802.jpg
7:54
Seawell walks down memory lane post Hodges victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
7:21
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
6:22
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour
Now Playing