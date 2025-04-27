 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Austin Cindric scores Talladega victory, nipping Ryan Preece at finish
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
Nelly Korda doesn’t defend Chevron title, but doesn’t leave empty-handed
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
Ariya Jutanugarn stubs chip on 72nd hole to lose outright lead at Chevron Championship

Top Clips

bell_wreck.jpg
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Austin Cindric scores Talladega victory, nipping Ryan Preece at finish
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
Nelly Korda doesn’t defend Chevron title, but doesn’t leave empty-handed
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
Ariya Jutanugarn stubs chip on 72nd hole to lose outright lead at Chevron Championship

Top Clips

bell_wreck.jpg
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead

April 27, 2025 06:13 PM
Ariya Jutanugarn stubbed her chip shot on the 72nd hole, making bogey to lose her lead and create a five-person playoff at the Chevron Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
8:58
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
4:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_250425.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_chevronround1hlpart2_250424.jpg
6:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgachevronpart1_250424.jpg
9:27
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Early Round 1
Now Playing
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
11:30
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
1:32
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_couglintitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Pro V1 provides optimal ball flight for Coughlin
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ruffelstitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Titleist ball helps Ruffels get the spin she wants
Now Playing
nbc_golf_vutitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Vu: Titleist Pro V1x is ‘the ball for me’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_valenzuelatitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Why Valenzuela switched to the Titleist Pro V1
nbc_golf_kupchotitleist_v2_250416.jpg
54
Titleist ball always reacts the same for Kupcho
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
02:50
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
12:06
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
01:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
06:03
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
09:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
08:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd4_250330.jpg
12:58
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hailiedeegan_250330.jpg
01:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
05:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
01:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break

Latest Clips

bell_wreck.jpg
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
05:17
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
nbc_pl_update_250427.jpg
06:01
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
nbc_pl_liverpoolwins_250427.jpg
02:56
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
nbc_pl_slotintv_250427.jpg
04:19
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ campaign
nbc_pl_salehintv_250427.jpg
03:44
Salah describes emotions of Liverpool’s title win
nbc_pff_afcnorth_250427.jpg
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
nbc_pff_roseman_250427.jpg
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
nbc_pl_psreaction_250427.jpg
05:01
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
nbc_pl_livtot_250427.jpg
16:11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_250427.jpg
01:08
Liverpool ‘the most beautiful club in the world’
nbc_pff_nfcnorth_250427.jpg
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
nbc_cyc_bastogneliegemen_250427.jpg
39:40
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025
nbc_cyc_bastogneleigesfem_250427.jpg
32:45
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025
nbc_pff_afcwest_250427.jpg
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
01:53
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_cyc_lecourtintv_250427.jpg
01:06
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250427.jpg
01:52
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_250427.jpg
01:40
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs
nbc_pl_macallistergoal_250427.jpg
01:41
Mac Allister blasts Liverpool 2-1 up over Spurs
diaz_goal_liv_copy.jpg
02:50
Diaz brings Liverpool level v. Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_solankegoal_250427.jpg
01:06
Solanke heads Spurs in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_boumu_250427.jpg
10:08
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 34
nbc_pl_hojlundgoal_250427.jpg
53
Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer v. Cherries
nbc_rugby_walesvitaly_250427.jpg
15:13
Six Nations highlights: Italy 44, Wales 12
nbc_pl_evanilsonredcard_250427.jpg
03:14
Evanilson sent off against Man United
nbc_pl_semenyogoal_250427.jpg
01:21
Semenyo drills Bournemouth ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_pitchside_250427.jpg
03:01
Neville: Slot, Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win title
nbc_pl_slot_250427.jpg
03:18
How impressive has Slot’s first season been?