 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel targets June return from crash ahead of Tour de France and Paris Olympics
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek beats Raducanu in Stuttgart quarters. Sabalenka loses to Vondrousova
Casper Ruud
Ruud advances to Barcelona semis after beating Arnaldi in straight sets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_woadwalkintv_240419.jpg
Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience ‘sink in’
nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel targets June return from crash ahead of Tour de France and Paris Olympics
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek beats Raducanu in Stuttgart quarters. Sabalenka loses to Vondrousova
Casper Ruud
Ruud advances to Barcelona semis after beating Arnaldi in straight sets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_woadwalkintv_240419.jpg
Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience ‘sink in’
nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lopez reflects on emotions of a Korda-esque streak

April 19, 2024 01:31 PM
With Nelly Korda chasing the American record of winning five straight LPGA starts, Nancy Lopez -- the current record-holder -- shares what it feels like to be on such a run, as well as some of the challenges.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgalopezboothintv_240419.jpg
5:29
Lopez reflects on emotions of a Korda-esque streak
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadwalkintv_240419.jpg
1:05
Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience ‘sink in’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_chevronfullrd1hls_240418.jpg
10:38
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerkorda_240418.jpg
7:59
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
3:21
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
4:58
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_soyeonryuintv_240418.jpg
1:32
Ryu ‘grateful’ for friendships made on LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lottiewoad_240417.jpg
6:38
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240417.jpg
5:41
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
5:45
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
Now Playing