Lopez reflects on emotions of a Korda-esque streak
With Nelly Korda chasing the American record of winning five straight LPGA starts, Nancy Lopez -- the current record-holder -- shares what it feels like to be on such a run, as well as some of the challenges.
Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience ‘sink in’
Lottie Woad joins Amy Rogers to reflect on her whirlwind two weeks that included a win in the Augusta National Women's Amateur and her first LPGA Tour event.
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
Check out the top shots and moments from Round 1 of the Chevron Championship, the first women's golf major of the year.
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
The Golf Central crew discuss Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler dominating the LPGA and PGA Tour, respectively, at the same time -- and how much their dominance motivates each other.
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.
Nelly Korda outlines the challenges she faced in Round 1 of the Chevron Championship and the nerves she felt to open the first major of the season.
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
Look back at the best shots and moments from early window action in Round 1 at the 2024 Chevron Championship, taking place at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
Ryu ‘grateful’ for friendships made on LPGA Tour
So Yeon Ryu speaks with Amy Rogers about her emotions ahead of retirement, what she'll remember most about her time on the LPGA Tour and why she values the friendships she's made along the way.
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
Lottie Woad discusses how she's managing emotions and expectations before making her LPGA debut at The Chevron Championship.
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Angela Stanford are all trying to make their own versions of LPGA history at the 2024 Chevron Championship.